Inside the NHL: Anticipation is growing as Vegas hopes to hit its Jack-pot with Eichel

"I've seen him now for maybe a month and you can really understand why when I played against him he was a pretty effective player," Pietrangelo said with a laugh. "We all know that. The more he skates with us, the more he gets involved in our system, the more comfortable he feels. So I think when he does come back, he's going to be able to step right in and feel like he's back where he wants to be."

+2 Eichel memories: A look back at the Buffalo career of Captain Jack after trade to Vegas Golden Knights The selection of the 18-year-old from Boston University with the No. 2 pick in the NHL draft was supposed to mark the end of the suffering, the key moment in a rebuild to bring the Sabres back to prominence. It didn't happen.

"Cap-wise, it's going to be a pain, but I still thought it was a great deal," Aikman said. "I loved having Alex Tuch here and Peyton Krebs hadn't turned into something, but he absolutely could for Buffalo. It's just this team is ready to win now. I can't wait. ... On our podcast, people are excited but worried about who we're going to have to get rid of, maybe eventually Smith, or even (Evgenii) Dadonov or (Alec) Martinez or whoever. You're taking out depth, but when you've got a stud like Eichel, he just takes it over and makes up for it."

What's practice been like? Videos that have surfaced online show Eichel unleashing his shot and skating with the same stride we got used to in Buffalo. Really, the only question is going to be how he handles the inevitable contact that will come.