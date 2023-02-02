Just as the NHL All-Star Game festivities were about to begin came this word from the Buffalo Sabres and the league Thursday morning: Tage Thompson's upper-body injury will prevent him from playing and he will be replaced on the Atlantic Division roster by defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Phil Housley marveling from afar as Rasmus Dahlin ascends for Sabres Knowing all too well what Rasmus Dahlin endured along the way, Phil Housley gushed when discussing what his former student has achieved.

Thompson has been dealing with a nagging upper-body injury and coach Don Granato said it was aggravated during Saturday's shootout loss in Minnesota. Thompson skipped practice Monday, worked out fully on Tuesday but was not able to finish Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Carolina in KeyBank Center.

Thompson did not return to the ice and was not on the bench for the third period of the defeat. Shortly after the puck was dropped, the Sabres ruled him out for the game but provided no further update on his status.

The NHL confirmed Thursday morning that Thompson will not be at the game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., and that Dahlin will represent the Sabres for the second-straight season after playing in last year's game in Las Vegas. He will be the only defenseman on the Atlantic roster.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Dahlin has 14 goals, 41 assists, 55 points and a plus-19 rating for the Sabres this season in what rates as the major breakout campaign of his NHL career. He surpassed his career high in all categories by Game 47 of the season.

Mike Harrington: Rasmus Dahlin feels difference with this Sabres team from fraud winning streak of 2018 With any sort of victory in 60 minutes or beyond, the Sabres can move into an Eastern Conference wild-card slot at the All-Star break. They haven't hit that spot on the schedule in the playoff picture since 2010.

The 22-year-old is one goal shy of becoming the first Buffalo blueliner with 15 goals since Alexei Zhitnik in 1997-98 and is on a 91-point pace, which will easily blow past Phil Housley's franchise record for a defenseman of 81 points set in 1989-90.

Dahlin is second in goals and points among NHL defenseman to San Jose's Erik Karlsson (16-50-66), and is third in assists behind Karlsson and Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey (10-43-53). Dahlin leads defensemen in power play points (24) and his ice time average of 26:07 per game is third, behind only Colorado's Cale Makar (27:08) and Los Angeles' Drew Doughty (26:11).

Dahlin's 55 points are one shy of the 56 put up by John Van Boxmeer in 1979-80 for the most by a Buffalo defenseman in the first 50 games of a season.

The All-Stars are scheduled to meet the media later Thursday in Fort Lauderdale. The All-Star Skills Competition is Friday night at 7 while the 3-on-3 game is set for Saturday afternoon at 3.