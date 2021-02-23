 Skip to main content
Injured Sabre Jake McCabe: 'I know my best hockey is yet to come'
Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe during an intrasquad scrimmage at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

NEWARK, N.J. – Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Saturday in New Jersey, thanked the organization and its fans for support in a tweet Tuesday morning and vowed to return to the NHL despite the severity of his situation.

"Although it’s been an extremely difficult few days, I have been overwhelmed with the amount of support and well wishes from my family, friends, @BuffaloSabres organization and the Buffalo community," McCabe wrote. "I greatly appreciate it and I know my best hockey is yet to come."

McCabe ended the tweet with the pumped-up emoji.

McCabe, 27, has a lot of work ahead of him. The team's alternate captain is facing surgery after suffering a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus during the collision with New Jersey captain Nico Hischier in the third period of the Sabres' 3-2 win in Prudential Center. Both McCabe and Will Borgen were hurt in the game, leaving the Sabres down to six NHL defensemen and two (Brandon Davidson and Matt Irwin) are new to the team this season.

The Sabres estimated McCabe would be out for six to eight months and it's thus possible he would not be involved in training camp for next season. As a pending unrestricted free agent, it's unlikely a team would sign McCabe until it has better clarity on his rehab of the injury.

