Injured Sabre Jake McCabe: 'I know my best hockey is yet to come'

NEWARK, N.J. – Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Saturday in New Jersey, thanked the organization and its fans for support in a tweet Tuesday morning and vowed to return to the NHL despite the severity of his situation.

"Although it’s been an extremely difficult few days, I have been overwhelmed with the amount of support and well wishes from my family, friends, @BuffaloSabres organization and the Buffalo community," McCabe wrote. "I greatly appreciate it and I know my best hockey is yet to come."

McCabe ended the tweet with the pumped-up emoji.

