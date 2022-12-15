Injured goalie Eric Comrie rejoins Sabres on road trip, looks for reset of his season

DENVER – There was a surprising participant at the Buffalo Sabres' morning skate Thursday in Ball Arena. One day shy of a month after suffering a knee injury on a goalmouth collision during a loss in Ottawa, goaltender Eric Comrie was back on the ice to give a kick-start to his path back to the lineup.

Comrie, who remains on injured reserve, was a full participant in the session and stayed afterwards for more on-ice work with goalie coach Mike Bales and several players. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got the start in the game against the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche and veteran Craig Anderson served as the backup.

"That was a lot of fun," said a smiling Comrie, who joked about the Colorado altitude giving him an added test. "It was a lot of fun to get out there, do something I love again, and just get back to being with the guys."

"It's very nice to see Comrie," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "He's a big part of our group personality-wise, He's been around the game a long time and is evolving I think rapidly. We look forward to getting him back and the sooner, the better."

Comrie, 27, has been listed as week to week but Granato said it's looking more like a day-to-day situation, although the Sabres don't have any sort of target date of when Comrie could play.

"It's for the medical team now. There's a lot you're gonna know day by day," Granato said. "The last phase, because of his position, is much different. Lots of up and down, lots of lateral movement, lots of pushing in the lower body area where he was injured.

"So flexibility, range of motion and strength are all things where you don't want to rush him back until those are good or close to 100% that he's comfortable. He's getting all those positional movements now through practice. And each day, the training room can get the information they need to give us as coaches."

The injury happened in the second period of the 4-1 loss to Ottawa when Rasmus Dahlin pushed Senators forward Mathieu Joseph into Comrie, bending back the goalie's leg. Comrie tried to continue in the game but was unable to move laterally enough to stop Brady Tkachuk's goal a few seconds later and was pulled from the game at the next television timeout.

"I had no idea," Comrie said of the severity. "I mean, I tried to keep playing, right? And I was like, 'It doesn't feel right.' It definitely was in my mind for sure. You couldn't really extend as much as you could and they scored. That was unfortunate."

Comrie said he was hoping he had a one-week injury but was given a four-week diagnosis and that has been borne out. He is 4-7-0 with a 3.62 goals-against average and .887 save percentage while playing in the first season of his two-year, $3.6 million contract signed in July. Comrie has struggled with goal support, as the NHL's No. 1 offense gave him just one or two goals in four of his losses, and has lost his last four starts. He said the time off has allowed him to go back and watch game tape and give him a bit of a reset to his season.

"I started the year great. I was really happy with where everything was going," he said. "As it went on, it kind of started getting a little bit tougher. We had a lot of guys out of our lineup at the time. Guys did a great job filling in and they were awesome when they were playing in front of me. I just look at those games and try to build on what I did wrong, try and learn from it and just try to figure out what was I doing right at the start of the season."

Comrie, who was getting his first chance to be a No. 1 goalie in the NHL, said he didn't feel he was putting pressure on himself to live up to the contract.

"Every single person in this room would put the same amount of pressure on themselves," Comrie said. "That's why we're here. That's why we're professional athletes, because we take a lot of pride in our game. And when things aren't going right, it doesn't matter how old you are ... that drive, that fire never changes. And that's why we make it. It doesn't matter if I have a big contract or playing the American League under a two- way deal. I'm putting the same amount of pressure on myself to perform and do the best I possibly can for my team."

Comrie's return, whenever it comes, would undoubtedly prompt the return of Luukkonen to Rochester. The 23-year-old has looked overmatched at times during this NHL stint and entered his start here Thursday with a 3-3-1 record but ugly numbers in both goals-against average (3.86) and save percentage (.866). The figures are disappointments, given Luukkonen's numbers in nine games last year (2.74/.917).

"He's a big boy. He's got so much talent. He's getting more and more comfortable every single game," Comrie said. "... There's so much talent with that guy and he's got a lot of ability. We see it every single day in practice. He's got the drive and the competitiveness to get better every single day and he's out there working hard."