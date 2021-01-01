 Skip to main content
Injured Eichel, quarantined Ullmark out of Sabres practice
Jack Eichel

Jack Eichel

 Harry Scull Jr.

Less than 20 minutes before their first training camp practice of the season, the Buffalo Sabres started the new year by announcing some bad news: Their captain is injured.

Jack Eichel will miss Friday's practice with an upper-body injury sustained in training and is listed as day to day. Eichel, the team's No. 1 center, is expected to be on a line with newcomer Taylor Hall. There is no further word on Eichel's status. Ralph Krueger's first post-practice chat with the media is expected to be around 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the team also said goaltender Linus Ullmark will miss today's practice while he is quarantining due to an immigration issue. The team said it expects Ullmark, their likely No. 1 goalie, to be on the ice "in the coming days."

With Eichel out, Casey Mittelstadt and tryout center Riley Sheahan skated on the top line between Hall and Victor Olofsson.

