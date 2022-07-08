 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In Round 3, Sabres take Russian winger Viktor Neuchev at No. 74 overall

  • Updated
MONTREAL – With their third-round selection, the Buffalo Sabres took Russian left winger Viktor Neuchev at No. 74 overall Friday.

The Sabres took four Russians in last year's draft and have already signed one, Aleksandr Kisakov, to play this year in Rochester. 

Neuchev is 6-2, 165 and had a big year for Yekaterinburg of the Russian junior league with 40 goals and 27 assists in 61 games. A left-handed shooter, he was often used as a sniper on his off wing to showcase his elite-level shot. He was ranked as the No. 34 European skater by NHL Central Scouting.

The Sabres' next pick comes in the fourth round at No. 106 overall.

