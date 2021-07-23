In post-midnight session, Adams won't confirm reported Reinhart trade to Florida

Sportsnet and TSN both reported late Friday night the Buffalo Sabres were trading Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers. It was after midnight when General Manager Kevyn Adams came to the microphone in KeyBank Center, ostensibly to announce the trade of one of the franchise's core players and a former No. 2 overall pick.
Didn't happen.
"I know it's late, guys," Adams said to reporters. "But it would be inappropriate to make any comment on rumors. When and if there's something, we'll let you know."
So for now, at least, Reinhart and captain Jack Eichel remain part of the organization.
That might have changed by the time you wake up Saturday. Or later in the day. Or next week. Or next month. Nobody really knows.
Power, a 6-foot-6 left shot defenseman ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the top North American skater in this class, is coming off an impressive freshman season at the University of Michigan and a remarkable performance against much older competition at the IIHF World Championship in Latvia.
Still, the first major exit a of core franchise piece took place earlier Friday when the team sent defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Robert Hagg, a first-round pick in this year's draft, No. 14 overall, and a second-round selection in 2023.
About an hour after taking Michigan defenseman Owen Power at No. 1 overall, the Sabres used that No. 14 pick on Swedish left winger Isak Rosen.
The Sabres could not make any trades Friday with teams long rumored to be Eichel suitors such as the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers. The Ducks had the No. 3 pick while Los Angeles had No. 8. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Friday night that teams were backing away from the Sabres' huge asking price for Eichel.
"Right now we're going to continue to look at every possible way to get our organization going in the right direction," Adams said. "Whether I get asked questions specifically on Jack or on someone else, I'm going to give you the same answer: We're going to be open to everything. We need to step forward. And if we're going to do something with a player, it has to be a value to our organization going forward."
Multiple reports Friday said Eichel is skating at home outside of Boston, a sign that his program of rest and rehab from his injured neck is progressing. Adams was evasive on that front too.
"He hasn't been in Buffalo but hopefully he continues to progress," Adams said. "By all accounts from Peter Fish, his agent, he's doing well so we'll see where it goes from here."
The Sabres protected Ristolainen in the expansion draft, losing Will Borgen to Seattle, in hopes they could get a return on a trade and got what they wanted when the Flyers shipped them a first-round pick. They also got cap savings as Ristolainen, who will be an unrestricted free agent after next season, will make $5.4 million next season while Hagg, also 26, will come in at just $1.6 million. Buffalo retained none of Ristolainen's salary.
Support Local Journalism
Hagg, a left shot, has appeared in 236 NHL games in his five seasons. He had two goals, three assists and a minus-3 rating in 34 games for the Flyers last season. He has 13 goals and 47 points in his career.
Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said he'd been inquiring with the Sabres about Ristolainen all the way back to 2019 under former general manager Jason Botterill. The deal was clearly a relief for Ristolainen, whose shelf life had expired here after 542 games under six coaches and four general managers.
"When you change coaches and then you change GMs every year or every other year, it's hard to build something," Ristolainen said in a video call with Philadelphia reporters. "And yeah, I mean I'm going into a new team, it's a new situation for me. So, I'm super excited and I feel like I fit in really quickly."
Ristolainen was a minutes muncher in Buffalo, but was savaged at times by the analytics community. Multiple coaches overused him, exposing part of his defensive game, and his minus-165 rating is the worst in the NHL since he came into the organization as the No. 8 overall pick in 2013.
Power, an 18-year-old with a left-handed shot, became the 16th defenseman to be drafted first overall and the first since the Sabres selected Rasmus Dahlin in 2018.
"Obviously, we had really, really tough years in Buffalo and obviously, I played a big part. I was one of the one of the leaders there," he said. "We couldn't make the playoffs, so that's not good. And obviously when that's the case, you've got to make some moves and players get traded and I'm very excited to go to Philadelphia. I'm going to do anything I can to help the team make the playoffs and have a run there. All I care is to win. And I don't care what my role will be. I just try to do anything to help the team win."
Hagg will give the Sabres some veteran defensive depth, which could be especially useful if the club loses Jake McCabe in free agency.
"There may have been a little bit of uncertainty as to what his role would’ve been with this club this year," Fletcher said. "For us, it allowed us to make the cap work. And for him, it gives him hopefully an opportunity to play more minutes in a very important year for his career. He was a heart-and-soul guy. He blocked shots, he killed penalties. He was a very popular teammate and somebody that earned the respect of everybody in the organization."
The 5-foot-11, 156-pound Rosen was one of Sweden's top forwards in the World Under-18 tournament at Frisco, Texas, collecting a team-high seven goals and nine points in seven games as Sweden won the bronze medal.
The 5-foot-11, 156-pound Rosen was one of Sweden's top forwards in the World Under-18 tournament at Frisco, Texas, collecting a team-high seven goals and nine points in seven games as Sweden won the bronze medal. New Sabres associate GM Jason Karmanos' first major job with the organization was to travel to scout that tournament.
Rosen plays for Leksand in Sweden. He had seven goals and 12 points for them last season in the Under-20 league and did not score in 22 games in the Swedish Hockey League, the nation's top circuit. He said he was thrilled at the way he produced in the Under-18 event.
"It was a very fun tournament. During the season I didn't play too many games so I was so pumped up for the tournament," Rosen said on a video call. "I'm a good goal scorer and that tournament it was going into the back of the net almost all the time. That was fun, of course."
Rosen said playing in the elite level SHL was an eye-opening experience, with far more value to him than mere statistics.
"I got very good practice with the men's team and learned much from being around the men all the time," he said. "You're seeing how they work and how the game goes. I also got the chance to work hard in the gym so I became stronger."
The Sabres, of course, started to go full rebuild in March with the trades of Taylor Hall to Boston, Eric Staal to Montreal, Brandon Montour to Florida and Jonas Johansson to Colorado. Hall re-signed with the Bruins on Friday, inking on a four-year, $24 million deal. Staal, who got to the Stanley Cup final with the Canadiens, is also an unrestricted free agent and has indicated that he would like to play again next season.
Buffalo got winger Anders Bjork for Hall and thought highly enough of the 24-year-old to protect him in the expansion draft. The Sabres also got five picks in Saturday's portion in this draft for their troubles: A second-rounder for Hall, A third and a fifth for Staal, a third-rounder for Montour and a sixth-rounder for Johansson.
Saturday's activities begin at 11 a.m. and will be televised on NHL Network and the Sabres have nine choices. They have two in the second, third and sixth rounds, and one in the fourth, fifth and seventh.