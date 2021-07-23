In post-midnight session, Adams won't confirm reported Reinhart trade to Florida

The 5-foot-11, 156-pound Rosen was one of Sweden's top forwards in the World Under-18 tournament at Frisco, Texas, collecting a team-high seven goals and nine points in seven games as Sweden won the bronze medal. New Sabres associate GM Jason Karmanos' first major job with the organization was to travel to scout that tournament.

Rosen plays for Leksand in Sweden. He had seven goals and 12 points for them last season in the Under-20 league and did not score in 22 games in the Swedish Hockey League, the nation's top circuit. He said he was thrilled at the way he produced in the Under-18 event.

"It was a very fun tournament. During the season I didn't play too many games so I was so pumped up for the tournament," Rosen said on a video call. "I'm a good goal scorer and that tournament it was going into the back of the net almost all the time. That was fun, of course."