In post-midnight session, Adams won't confirm reported Reinhart trade to Florida

"Right now we're going to continue to look at every possible way to get our organization going in the right direction," Adams said. "Whether I get asked questions specifically on Jack or on someone else, I'm going to give you the same answer: We're going to be open to everything. We need to step forward. And if we're going to do something with a player, it has to be a value to our organization going forward."

Multiple reports Friday said Eichel is skating at home outside of Boston, a sign that his program of rest and rehab from his injured neck is progressing. Adams was evasive on that front too.

"He hasn't been in Buffalo but hopefully he continues to progress," Adams said. "By all accounts from Peter Fish, his agent, he's doing well so we'll see where it goes from here."

The Sabres protected Ristolainen in the expansion draft, losing Will Borgen to Seattle, in hopes they could get a return on a trade and got what they wanted when the Flyers shipped them a first-round pick. They also got cap savings as Ristolainen, who will be an unrestricted free agent after next season, will make $5.4 million next season while Hagg, also 26, will come in at just $1.6 million. Buffalo retained none of Ristolainen's salary.

Drafted first overall by Sabres, Owen Power 'excited for what's to come' in Buffalo Power, a 6-foot-6 left shot defenseman ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the top North American skater in this class, is coming off an impressive freshman season at the University of Michigan and a remarkable performance against much older competition at the IIHF World Championship in Latvia.