In midst of woeful season at the gate, Sabres have no choice but to look ahead

"We're looking forward to having an opportunity to re-engage with fans who were unable to come into the building," Durbin said. "Time will tell in terms of what that looks like, and in the building how that actually translates. We're just really excited to have the opportunity to engage with those fans again, to give them the opportunity to come see the Sabres live.

"We can really only control what we can control. And we know that we've got work to do to improve the experience that we provide. We're extremely appreciative of the fans who have been showing up. It's been great to have them in the building. Having the wave break out at games organically, pretty consistently, has been fun to see."

Durbin cited the Jan. 22 Youth Hockey Day against Philadelphia and Feb. 19's Kids Day game against Colorado as among his top moments of the season thus far with heavily engaged crowds.

"Both of those games were awesome to have, and a really good experience that we're working to create for every game," he said. "And that's really what we're aiming for in the future."