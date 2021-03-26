In dealing Eric Staal to Habs, Kevyn Adams makes first big pre-deadline move

Acquired in a September trade with Minnesota, where he was coming off a 19-goal, 66-point season, Staal's production went bust with the Sabres. He didn't score in his final 23 games and finished with just three goals, 10 points and a minus-20 rating.

And this comes from a player who had been a 20-goal scorer 10 times in his career.

“Clearly, in my mind, I had envisioned things differently coming here, and it just hasn’t come to fruition and it hasn’t lived up to those thoughts,” Staal said last week. “I think that’s for sure been challenging, that’s been difficult, but that’s still no excuse. It doesn’t matter. I have more pride in myself, what I can do in this league, what I can do on the ice.”

Staal and Adams were teammates on the 2006 Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes and Staal's experience and playoff pedigree made him intriguing to teams as a rental. Earlier this month, TSN pegged Edmonton as a possible destination for the unrestricted free agent, but Staal reportedly was not keen on the 14-day quarantine required of players heading into Canada.

CBC reported Thursday that the Canadian government is willing to drop that to seven days and Adams moved quickly. So did Staal, who waved a limited no-trade clause to accept a deal to the Habs.