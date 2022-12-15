In AHL trade, Sabres acquire Youngstown native Joseph Cecconi from Dallas for Oskari Laaksonen

DENVER – The Sabres announced a trade of AHL defensemen with a local twist Thursday night, acquiring Youngstown native Joseph Cecconi from the Dallas Stars in exchange for Rochester blueliner Oskari Laaksonen.

Cecconi, 25, was a former member of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres who played for Team USA in the 2017 World Junior Championships along with current Sabres Tage Thompson and Casey Fitzgerald. The 6-foot-3 Cecconi has two assists this season in 12 games for the Texas Stars and has played 176 games for them the last five years. He set career highs in games (65), assists (15) and points (16) last season.

After getting picked by Stars, Sabres fan Cecconi enjoys meeting with Ruff SUNRISE, Fla. — Youngstown native Joe Cecconi was barely listening midway through the fifth round here Saturday, then he heard his name called from the stage and was suddenly shaking hands with Lindy Ruff. Cecconi, a defenseman who played for Muskegeon in the USHL and is headed to the University of Michigan, had the meeting after he was selected

Cecconi was Dallas' fifth-round pick in 2015 and played four years at Michigan. Laaksonen, a former AHL All-Star, fell out of favor in Rochester because of poor defensive play and has been a healthy scratch. He has two points in 10 games.

Laaksonen was a surprise third-round pick in 2017 out of Finland by former Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill. Laaksonen's name didn't appear on any NHL Central Scouting lists, an extreme rarity for a player taken that high in the draft. Botterill's assistant GM, Steve Greeley, is now Dallas' director of hockey strategy/scouting and development

Laaksonen was named an AHL North Division All-Star after posting 17 points in 28 games in the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season, and had five goals and 29 points last season.

But Laaksonen's defensive struggles left him on the outside of the Rochester rotation late in the season and he appeared in just two of the Amerks' playoff games.