There was no time for Tage Thompson to weigh the pros and cons of participating in All-Star weekend after exiting the Buffalo Sabres’ final game before the break with a bothersome injury.

No matter how much Thompson wanted to experience the NHL’s annual showcase with the best in the world, he quickly decided that his health for the second half of the season was more important than a weekend of activities in Florida.

“Obviously, it kind of (stinks) you didn't get to go,” Thompson said after practice Friday in KeyBank Center. “It is what it is. … I figured that was the right decision. And, you know, hopefully there'll be some opportunities in the future for that.”

The time away allowed Thompson to rest and recover. He skated on his own when the team returned for its first workday since losing to the Carolina Hurricanes and practiced fully Friday, as coach Don Granato had the Sabres run through a variety of drills to prepare them for the next busy stretch in the schedule.

Every drill, both on his own and with the team, led Granato to declare Thompson as ready to play when the Sabres host the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. And success during the season’s first half has Thompson eager to achieve more in the final 32 games.

Thompson’s goals aren’t centered around scoring. He wants to be a better all-around player for the Sabres as they attempt to keep pace in the playoff chase and reach the postseason for the first time since 2011.

"I think, for me in particular, just trying to continue to find ways to produce and help our team,” Thompson said. “I think playing good on both sides of the puck, too. I feel like my game's gotten a lot better in terms of a full 200 feet, so just continue to work on that and just try to round out my game for a full, complete game.”

Despite sitting out the third period of the final pre-break game, Thompson has 34 goals and 68 points in 50 games during his second season playing center in the NHL. His development into a dynamic, playmaking, elite goal scorer was one of the top stories in the league over the first four months of the season.

Thompson’s ascent into superstar status, combined with the exceptional performances of his linemates Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch, is one of the key reasons why the Sabres are ahead of schedule in general manager Kevyn Adams’ plan to build a sustainable winner in Buffalo.

Granato doesn’t want his top line to feel complacent, though. He’s pushing them to produce more after a first half in which the trio combined for 78 goals. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, Skinner, Thompson and Tuch have been on the ice for 34 goals in 5-on-5 situations.

“I think because of their talent level – Skinner, Thompson, Tuch – we are always going to have to show them that they left stuff on the table,” Granato said. “The high-end skill guys leave things on the table because the inclination is that even if they score two, they start playing a little bit prettier and flashier and they miss what would be an easy, third dunk-in because they’re trying to make an extra pass or get the guy the extra goal. We’ve challenged those guys. ... The nice part, for me, is that’s a line you can push no matter how good they are, and this is a sport you can do that, too, because there’s always ways to get better in this sport.”

The production of Thompson and his linemates is one of many notable storylines to monitor during the second half of the Sabres’ season. Here are a few others:

2. Blue-line depth

Management’s appetite to add another defenseman likely increased since Casey Fitzgerald was claimed on waivers by the Florida Panthers last month. While Fitzgerald wasn’t a fixture in the lineup, he was a capable, right-handed option who can kill penalties and fill in when necessary.

We’ve seen how injuries on defense affected this team during the first half. Everyone is healthy now, but the Sabres need more consistent play from their third pairing. Ilya Lyubushkin has played much better since recovering from a bothersome lower-body injury. The team could use some insurance on the back end.

Though Kale Clague has performed well in spot duty, the Sabres need another option to play top-four minutes in the event another injury occurs. This is the area you might see Adams target ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

3. Special teams

The Sabres were one of the best teams in the league at 5-on-5 scoring over the season’s first half, and their power play entered Friday ranked fourth in the NHL. Special teams have been an issue lately, though.

Buffalo was 4-for-36 on the power play in the 13 games before the break. A lack of practice time was a significant factor, as was the lack of penalties called by officials. It was difficult for the Sabres’ top players to get into a rhythm on the man-advantage.

On the penalty kill, the Sabres entered Friday ranked 29th out of 32 teams, and they allowed a power-play goal in four of the final five games before the break. Special teams are critical as the season progresses, so this is an area they’ll need to address.

4. Development of rookie forwards

Adams and Granato are thrilled with the progress of Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka. The rookie forwards’ development has gone as the Sabres hoped when the decision was made to keep them in the NHL this season. There have been some impressive moments, as well as some notable dips in their play.

The Sabres will want both to reach another level during the second half. They’re still skating next to Dylan Cozens in a top-six role, and they’re on the team’s second power-play unit. The Sabres will be even more dangerous if Quinn and Peterka become consistent sources of secondary scoring at 5-on-5.

5. Goaltending

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has established himself as the Sabres’ starter in net. The 23-year-old has a 12-4-1 record and .909 save percentage over his last 17 appearances. He’s earned the trust of his teammates. However, Eric Comrie and Craig Anderson are still on the roster. Adams emphasized Thursday that the Sabres trust each of their three goalies.

The club wants to ensure that Comrie, in particular, is supported and given an opportunity. He signed a two-year contract in July. The Sabres want Luukkonen and Comrie to be their tandem in goal next season. But how much longer can they carry three goalies this season? There are only 23 spots on the roster, and injuries at other positions could force Adams to pivot to a different short-term plan.

Other notes

• Sabres center Tyson Jost returned to practice Friday after missing the previous on-ice session with an illness. Jost centered Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson, a sign that he'll also be ready to play Saturday against Calgary.

• Flames defenseman Dennis Gilbert, a Buffalo native and graduate of St. Joe's, will play his first NHL game in KeyBank Center on Saturday. Gilbert, 26, expects 65-70 family members to be in attendance to watch him face the Sabres. It will be his 11th game with the Flames this season.

"I'm looking forward to it, for me, obviously," Gillbert said. "But also, it's a pretty cool thing for my family. Big family, everyone's really close. And everyone has played different roles to where I am today, so I'm very thankful to them. I think it will be cool for me, but I'm most happy they're going to be here to enjoy it. It will be rewarding and cool for them, too."