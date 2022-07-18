Ilya Lyubushkin never enjoyed facing the Sabres. Now, he wants to help them win

Ilya Lyubushkin knows his role.

Nicknamed “The Russian Bear,” the 6-foot-2, 208-pound right-shot defenseman is beloved by teammates and loathed by opponents because he blocks shots, finishes checks and isn’t pleasant to face on the ice.

“I like my game,” said Lyubushkin, who joined the Sabres on a two-year contract at the start of free agency last week. “I like my job. … I know what game I need to play to help the team. I just try to do the best at my job.”

Last season alone, he dropped the gloves against Zack MacEwan when the Flyers forward took exception to Lyubushkin narrowly missing a big hit, and he was sucker-punched by Taylor Hall following a check that wasn’t called a penalty.

Lybushkin wasn’t always the one inflicting frustration. During a videoconference call with Buffalo reporters Monday, he recalled feeling exhausted following each of his five losses to the Sabres last season, three of which occurred when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Sabres’ ferocious forecheck gave Lyubushkin little time to handle the puck behind his own net. He didn't have as much time to find an open teammate. Impressed by their brand of hockey, and the interest General Manager Kevyn Adams expressed to his agent when free agency began, Lyubushkin decided to join a Buffalo blue line that features Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju and Jacob Bryson.

Lyubushkin, the eldest of the group at 28 years old, has a skill set that will complement the offensive gifts of Dahlin and Power. A defensive stalwart, Lyubushkin will clear the front of the net, kill plays with big hits and help prevent opportunities for the opponent’s power play.

“When I played in Arizona against Buffalo, the games were always tough,” Lyubushkin said. “I don’t know why, but it’s always tough for me. After each game, I feel like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s so hard game.’ ”

Lyubushkin, like the Sabres’ other top free-agent signing, goalie Eric Comrie, proved last season that he can thrive in an expanded role. He averaged a career-high 17:27 of ice time between Arizona and Toronto, the latter of which he joined through a February trade. His 4.9 goals above replacement, a statistic by Evolving-Hockey.com that measures a player’s overall impact, would have ranked sixth among all Sabres.

You won’t see Lyubushkin contribute much on the box score, aside from hits and blocked shots. He has only three goals and 25 points in 211 regular-season games. But he played against some top lines last season and his versatility kept him in Toronto’s lineup for the duration of its seven-game, first-round series playoff loss to Tampa Bay.

"I try to always (be) tough and do my job,” he said. “Nothing changes. Just work at it every day. I want to get better every day. I want to make some hard practice, work it. Just work it, work it, work it. How can you get better?”

It’s been a gradual climb for Lyubushkin since he decided to sign with Arizona before the 2018-19 season, following five seasons in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League. He averaged only 14:31 across his first three seasons in the NHL but excelled defensively on a struggling team. His ability to defend the slot, both on the rush and while the opponent cycles the puck, allows his defense partner to take some risks offensively. Lyubushkin is an intelligent player and knows how to use his reach to thwart plays.

After watching Lyubushkin’s play early last season, the Maple Leafs targeted him as a cheaper option to fix their woes on the blue line.

“He has kind of gone under the radar in Arizona,” Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas said following the trade. “We thought, compared to the market on other types of guys, it was a good bet for us. … Obviously, he was playing more this year and playing against better players this year and doing so fairly well.”

From the time of his arrival to the end of the regular season, Lyubushkin ranked first on Toronto in hits (93 in 31 games), fifth in blocked shots (32) and contributed on the penalty kill. He finished with 92 blocked shots and 187 hits in 77 games between the two teams.

And Lyubushkin witnessed three prominent games during the Sabres’ late-season resurgence. Three times, Buffalo defeated Toronto, including the memorable Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Finally equipped with forward depth, and buoyed defensively by the NHL arrivals of Samuelsson and Power, the Sabres had a .625 points percentage in March and April.

Adams’ activity in free agency, or lack thereof, occurred because the franchise’s future will be determined by the development of young players. Forwards such as Dylan Cozens and Peyton Krebs are expected to take another step next season. But another experienced defenseman was needed to assist the young group of blue liners whose average age is 22.5 years old.

“I think they help me, I can help them,” said Lyubushkin, whose contract counts $2.75 million against the salary cap. “I can see how they can play good skills. They can see how I can play physical. We can both teach each other.”

The Sabres needed a defenseman who can make opponents miserable. Samuelsson tends to have that affect, but he’s still learning how to be consistently aggressive. Lyubushkin can lead by example with his approach to the position, and he can absorb some difficult matchups. Doing so will help position the young defenseman for success. Sabres coach Don Granato predicted that Lyubushkin's impact will extend beyond his play on the ice, though.

“He's obviously different in the standpoint that he's more hard-nosed,” Granato said. “We can use him in penalty-kill situations, but he's probably more physical than the rest of the group. And I think he'll push guys in that group to be more physical, and I think our young guys will actually learn to pick up some of his traits. Anytime you put more talent in your lineup more and more experience, they'll learn from each other.”

Another move

The Sabres announced Monday morning that they signed winger Brett Murray to a one-year contact with a $750,000 average annual value.

Murray, 23, totaled two goals and six points in 19 games for the Sabres last season. He spent most of the year with the Rochester Americans, and had 15 goals and 32 points. A 6-foot-5 power forward, Murray will compete for an NHL roster spot in training camp.

Buffalo has two unsigned restricted free agents remaining: forward Arttu Ruotsalainen and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.