'I'll be ready': How the Sabres are preparing the taxi squad for game action

That’s where Ellis comes in. His skill sessions are a collaborative effort in which he communicates with players before, during and after each skate. The 39-year-old gained extensive knowledge of each prospect’s strengths and weaknesses through video study after joining the organization this summer. Ellis also wants to know what every player wants to improve, and he’ll create a practice plan that incorporates skill work that players describe as "fun." These workouts are intense and are also designed to keep them in game shape, Ellis avoids the dreaded conditioning skates that healthy scratches typically endure on a game day.

The taxi squad works on nuances such as wall play, defensive positioning and creating offense off the rush. Ellis, an effective role player in his 14 seasons of pro hockey, also keeps in mind how difficult uncertainty can be in the NHL. After all, remaining engaged will be pivotal while players await the call.

“The situation these guys are going through was a living reality for me on the day to day,” said Ellis. “In the lineup, out of the lineup, healthy scratch, playing, coming to the rink wondering. I understand the mental part of what it feels like in terms of what’s going through their mind and the psychology behind it. Also having that understanding from an on-ice piece that we can get to the same place through many different avenues.

"Everything is done with a purpose and everything is targeted in ways that are going to help push the needle forward so these guys are ready for that opportunity.”

