If you want to watch Jack Eichel's return on TV, it's ESPN+/Hulu or bust

If you want to watch the return of Jack Eichel as the Sabres play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in KeyBank Center, don't expect to flip on MSG and be entertained.

Thursday's game is an exclusive streaming telecast of ESPN+ and Hulu, and will not be aired on the Sabres' normal television broadcast partner. It is one of eight Buffalo games that ESPN opted to stream this season. The announcers will be John Buccigross, Ray Ferraro and Emily Kaplan.

The team will have its usual radio broadcast on WGR featuring Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray.

The complete national television schedule was announced in mid-September, nearly two months before Eichel was traded to Vegas. So it's simply coincidental the highly anticipated game will not be on MSG, where you would imagine it would have drawn the best rating of the season.

To date, the Sabres have appeared on ESPN+ five times, and their home-and-home series April 5 and 7 vs. Carolina will also be aired on the streaming service.

