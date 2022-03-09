 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
If you want to watch Jack Eichel's return on TV, it's ESPN+/Hulu or bust
0 comments
top story topical

If you want to watch Jack Eichel's return on TV, it's ESPN+/Hulu or bust

Support this work for $1 a month
Golden Knights Flyers Hockey

Jack Eichel will be back in Buffalo Thursday night as the Las Vegas Knights take on the Sabres. 

 Matt Slocum/Associated Press

If you want to watch the return of Jack Eichel as the Sabres play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in KeyBank Center, don't expect to flip on MSG and be entertained.

Thursday's game is an exclusive streaming telecast of ESPN+ and Hulu, and will not be aired on the Sabres' normal television broadcast partner. It is one of eight Buffalo games that ESPN opted to stream this season. The announcers will be John Buccigross, Ray Ferraro and Emily Kaplan.

The team will have its usual radio broadcast on WGR featuring Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The complete national television schedule was announced in mid-September, nearly two months before Eichel was traded to Vegas. So it's simply coincidental the highly anticipated game will not be on MSG, where you would imagine it would have drawn the best rating of the season.

To date, the Sabres have appeared on ESPN+ five times, and their home-and-home series April 5 and 7 vs. Carolina will also be aired on the streaming service. 

There are free trials around for Hulu, for the Disney bundle that includes ESPN+ through American Express, and when buying Apple products. Otherwise, you'll have to buy a ticket and attend the game live to see it.

It's expected to be the biggest crowd of the season, although a check of the Ticketmaster site on Wednesday morning showed plenty of seats still available. Prices on the Sabres' dynamic model ranged from $36-$175. 

The most tickets sold to a Sabres game this season was the listed figure of 11,511 for the Dec. 29 loss to New Jersey.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News