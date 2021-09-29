'I still feel I’m an impact player': Sabres' Jeff Skinner eyes a bounce-back season

“I take that as a coaching challenge. I know he has lots of talent. I've seen that. And I want to help him in any way I can to realize more of that.”

Finishing is an art Skinner tries to perfect every offseason. He works with accomplished skill coaches on how to translate his wizardry with the puck in tight spaces into goals. And while Skinner has been a streaky scorer throughout his career, former Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill expressed confidence that a history of creating chances would translate to long-term production.

Krueger, though, wanted to see Skinner make more of an impact in other areas, whether it was on the forecheck or by stripping the puck from unsuspecting opponents. Only then would the coach use the accomplished scorer in offensive situations. When results weren't immediate, Krueger stripped Skinner of his role on the power play, demoted him to the bottom six and scratched him last February in a bizarre saga that led Skinner’s agent, Don Meehan, to call General Manager Kevyn Adams to express concern.

Like every camp and new season, Skinner is viewing this as a fresh start. He’s embracing his role as one of the team leaders and appears locked into a top-six role with the Oct. 14 season opener just more than two weeks away. And while people on the outside have counted Skinner out, he’s determined to succeed again.

“Every player wants to help the team as much as you can and I’m not different in that way,” Skinner said. “I think I can impact the game that way, and hopefully I can continue to do that this year.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.