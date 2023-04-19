Explaining the logic behind the goaltending plan in the final days of the Buffalo Sabres’ season, coach Don Granato posed a question to an inquiring reporter Wednesday to support his decision to continue to play Devon Levi during the playoff push.

“Would you have made a goalie change the next night?”

The Sabres’ postseason hopes were still alive in Game 80 last week when Granato chose to play Levi for the second time in as many nights, despite the rookie’s lack of NHL experience and the risk of fatigue after the 21-year-old skated off victorious in Madison Square Garden by stopping four of the Rangers’ stars in a shootout.

If the Sabres’ season was going to end in New Jersey’s Prudential Center, they wanted Levi to be the one in goal. He gained their trust through four consecutive starts – no goalie had played more than three in a row before his arrival – and showed through his play that he gave them the best chance against the Devils.

His performance wasn’t the reason why Buffalo was eliminated with a 6-2 loss. In seven games to end the season, Levi showcased the same poise, resolve, athleticism and maturity that made him one of the best goalies in the history of men's college hockey.

“No stage is too big for him,” General Manager Kevyn Adams said. “He thrives in this environment and by the way, he played pressure-packed games. It’s pretty impressive what he did. We would not have put him in a situation we didn’t think he could handle and learn and grow from. But to be honest, he earned it.”

The club’s handling of the final weeks raised questions about their goalie plan for next season. Can the Sabres count on Levi and his seven games of NHL experience to lead them to the playoffs? Was the decision to not dress Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for the final two games a sign they’ve lost faith in the 2017 second-round pick? Is Eric Comrie returning after he went 5-1-1 in his final seven appearances, or will they try to add a different veteran goalie?

Based on their comments Wednesday, Adams and Granato are content with the status quo. They boasted about Levi’s performance, heaped praise on Luukkonen for his 17-win season and described Comrie as a valuable mentor who never got into a rhythm because of injuries. We won’t know for certain until closer to training camp, but Granato stated he would be “very comfortable” with an inexperienced tandem such as Levi and Luukkonen.

"That net is nobody's right now when we talk about the future," said Granato. "It's got to be earned and then re-earned and re-earned again. And that has to become that habit, that competitive mindset and good franchises become great when you have internal competition."

Adams went out of his way Wednesday to compliment goalie coach Mike Bales after the Sabres finished 29th in the NHL in 5-on-5 save percentage. He must have heard how Bales was scrutinized by fans and media for Linus Ullmark’s success in Boston and Luukkonen’s bouts with inconsistency in Buffalo. Pressure is mounting for the organization to finally get the position right.

Glaring question

The Sabres haven’t had a franchise goalie since Ryan Miller was traded in 2014 and it’s the one glaring question about this roster entering Adams’ fourth offseason on the job. There’s no question they’re in a better spot than the day Ullmark departed nearly two years ago, causing management to scramble to sign Craig Anderson and Aaron Dell.

Dell eventually showed his value by leading the Rochester Americans during their playoff run last spring, but he wasn’t good enough to be an NHL goalie. Anderson was an invaluable mentor to everyone in the Sabres’ dressing room and helped them win some important games over the past two seasons, serving as a bridge until one of the prospects were ready.

Anderson won’t be back, though. He announced his retirement after he completed his 20th NHL season with a win over his former team, the Ottawa Senators, last Thursday.

Comrie, 27, is under contract next season and counts only $1.8 million against the salary cap. He played well at the start – particularly in wins at Edmonton and Calgary – but his season was derailed by an injury when Rasmus Dahlin hit an Ottawa Senators player into Buffalo’s net.

Despite allowing 10 goals in a loss to Dallas when his teammates gave little effort in the final minutes, Comrie recovered to win five of his final seven starts, including a shutout of the New York Islanders. If you exclude the Dallas game, Comrie had a .894 save percentage. The league average this season was .904.

“I would love to be here,” Comrie said. “I had so much fun here. … I want to be here as long as I can. I’m really happy to be here with Upie and Dev. For myself, it’s awesome. Two great goaltenders, we can all kind of push each other and see what happens from there."

UPL win 17 games

Luukkonen’s season is over after he sat the final seven games. The Sabres didn’t make him eligible to join the Amerks for the Calder Cup Playoffs, which, according to Granato, was decided because they didn’t want Luukkonen to focus on anything other than developing in the NHL.

Granato and Adams were impressed by the way Luukkonen responded after he allowed five or more goals in three of his first four starts. The 24-year-old went 12-3-1 with a .911 save percentage over his next 16 appearances. On the road, Luukkonen helped Buffalo beat Colorado, Vegas, Boston and Washington. At home, he was in goal for wins over Detroit, Minnesota, the Islanders and St. Louis.

He was named the NHL’s rookie of the month for January and won six consecutive starts, despite facing 33.8 shots per game during that seven-week run. Luukkonen will count only $837,500 against the salary cap before he's a restricted free agent next summer.

“UPL, I mean, if you look at where we were a year ago to now, and I talked to you guys over and over about we believe in UPL and he’s young, he’s learning, he’s growing, where was he going to get his games,” said Adams. “We were going to let him kind of decide that and when Coms had the injury, came up and he was inconsistent at times, but overall, really solid for us. He started a lot of games, he won a lot of hockey games, he won 17 games and showed progress.

"I think sometimes we weren’t great in front of him and if you’re just looking at the raw numbers that everybody looks at, we’d look a little deeper with certain things when we track goaltenders. But just, you know, we’d say, ‘Oh, we’d like to see this a little better or that a little better.’ ... But in terms of confidence and belief, really good with UPL.”

The Sabres weren’t sharp coming out of the All-Star break, struggled to handle the pressure of expectations and dealt with injuries as Luukkonen’s save percentage plummeted. He went 4-6-2 with an .876 save percentage in his final 13 appearances. Some of that can be attributed to his teammates’ play, but he also needed to be better at times and acknowledged as much during his end-of-season chat with reporters.

Luukkonen understood why the coaching staff turned to Levi. It didn’t make the decision any less “frustrating,” he said, because he thought he was getting into a rhythm and playing well. He helped the Sabres beat the Flyers and Devils in his final two starts. His final numbers: a 17-11-4 record with an .892 save percentage and 3.67 goals-against average.

"I want to play for the team and I showed this year that I can be a winning goaltender and be a difference in the game," Luukkonen said. "Everybody saw how well Devon played during that stretch, kind of realizing that I need to be better, too. And like next year, too, as I said, I of course want to play for this team and be back here and get better this summer and be better and be the difference next year."

“What a great year for Upie,” Granato added. “Unbelievable year. ... He won some significant games for us; he got on a roll for us. He knows how much we not only care about him but also believe in him. So, I think that he is going into the summer with that. The fact that he had a great year with probably more games than he ever would have thought of at the start of the year when he ended up in Rochester, more significant minutes, more significant impact that he could have in training camp and a pretty damn bright future, I feel, with us.”

Confidence in Levi

The Sabres could carry Levi, Luukkonen and Comrie into training camp. A difficult decision must be made if Levi makes the team, though. Luukkonen and Comrie would have to pass through waivers if the club decides to send one to Rochester, and the days of a three-goal rotation are likely over in Buffalo.

Adams has shown he's unwilling to block a prospect from playing if he feels one is ready, so there are challenges to adding someone else from the outside. Would an established goalie want to come to Buffalo to be second behind Levi or Luukkonen? A scenario exists in which there's an internal competition between the two. The NHL has become a two-goalie league and the schedule forces coaches to use both.

It's no secret how much confidence the general manager has in Levi. Adams beamed Wednesday when discussing Levi, whom he acquired from Florida in a July 2021 trade that sent Sam Reinhart to the Panthers. Levi showed he can handle the speed and skill of the NHL.

He had a .905 save percentage with two wins over the Rangers and others against Detroit, Carolina and Columbus. His mission is to be the Sabres’ starting goalie on opening night next season and plans to use the lessons gained over the past five weeks to earn the top job.

It’s rare for a goalie to become a full-time starter without experience in the American Hockey League. Most play approximately 100 games before they’re deemed ready for the next step. Adams hasn’t changed his stance that Levi can follow a different path, even if there’s risk in counting on a rookie to help the Sabres finally break through.

“Every player is different,” said Adams. “I hate thinking about it as putting a guy into a box and saying, ‘This is what you have to do.’ In my opinion, what you have to do is be open-minded, take all of the information in and then make the best decision you can for the organization and the player. Devon is very unique. I want our players to be fearless and that’s how we’re going to run the organization, too.

“Donny and myself, we are going to be fearless and we’re going to trust and believe in our players. When we think they’re ready and in spots to succeed, we’re going to help them. For me looking at Devon, I see a special person, I see a special work ethic, a special talent. We’ll evaluate through the summer. But I think in the small sample size he showed what he can do in this league and it’s exciting.”