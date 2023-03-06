Coming off Sunday's win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Sabres host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

If you aren't among the many planning to be inside the arena, keep in mind that this game is only being shown on ESPN+ and Hulu. That means it won't be on the MSG Network as usual or a national outlet available on traditional cable.

If you really want to watch the game, Hulu is running a free 30-day trial for new subscribers. Just remember to cancel before the 30 days or you will be charged $14.99 per month.

ESPN+ is available for $9.99 per month. Just remember to cancel before the month's end or else you will be charged another $9.99.

The Sabres are currently scheduled to be exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu for two more games this season (subject to change), and one of them is Tuesday night at the New York Islanders.

The other is March 25, also at the Islanders.