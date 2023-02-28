Coming off a sellout at KeyBank Center for Sunday's win against the Washington Capitals, the Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

If you aren't among the many planning to be inside the arena, keep in mind that this game is only being shown on ESPN+ and Hulu. That means it won't be on the MSG Network as usual or a national outlet available on traditional cable.

If you really want to watch the game, Hulu is running a free 30-day trial for new subscribers. Just remember to cancel before the 30 days or you will be charged $14.99 per month.

ESPN+ is available for $9.99 per month. Just remember to cancel before the months end or else you will be charged another $9.99.

The Sabres are currently scheduled to be exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu for three more games this season (subject to change). Only one of those is a home game:

Monday, March 6 vs. Edmonton Oilers, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7 at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 at Islanders, 5 p.m.