A 91-point regular season that pushed the Buffalo Sabres into playoff contention entering the 80th game helped general manager Kevyn Adams sign two accomplished defensemen in free agency last month.

Connor Clifton of the Boston Bruins and recent Stanley Cup champion Erik Johnson of the Colorado Avalanche will bolster a depth chart that needed more skaters capable of playing 20-plus minutes in a game against top competition. They’re also excellent on the penalty kill and bring an abrasiveness that’s needed in the postseason.

Adding the two defensemen and re-signing three forwards – Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and Tyson Jost – has left the Sabres with $6.026 million in projected salary-cap space, according to CapFriendly.com.

A significant question remains: How will the Sabres address the surplus on defense created by the additions of Clifton and Johnson? They won’t be able to carry each of the nine on NHL contracts into the season. Adams will want to create some cap space to give him the ability to add at the trade deadline, plus there’s enough defense depth in Rochester that Buffalo might prefer to carry 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies.

Clifton and Johnson weren’t signed to be let go a few months later. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson are cornerstone players. Someone else in the group will be the odd man out. Adams won’t be in a rush to solve the problem. Unexpected injuries occur. He doesn’t want to make a move too soon. But here’s a look at the rest of the defense depth chart, ranked from most likely to be dealt to least likely.

Jacob Bryson

Bryson is coming off his worst season since turning pro in 2019 with a minus-24 rating in 59 games while skating primarily on the Sabres’ third defense pair. No one on the team had worse luck in the defensive zone, but Bryson is still an exceptional player who can excel at breaking the puck out of his end of the ice. He’s been slow to progress in his defensive game, though, and remains a liability in front of his own net. At 5-foot-9, Bryson must be sharper in his attention to detail than someone with a longer reach or more strength. He has enough upside that teams lacking blue-line depth would be interested for the right price. One potential issue is Bryson’s $1.85 million cap hit. If the Sabres can trade Bryson, it will most likely be to a non-contending team with plenty of cap space, a need on defense and interest in young players who might be able to achieve more in a different situation.

One issue for Bryson last season was the Sabres’ inability to shelter him for long stretches. He struggled in a top-four role whenever they were without Henri Jokiharju, Samuelsson and Dahlin. During the 13 games in which Bryson was asked to skate 18 or more minutes, the Sabres were outscored 16-5 at 5-on-5 and amassed a 5-7-1 record. When Bryson was on the ice with Dahlin or Power this season, Buffalo had a negative-16 goal differential. Bryson finished with less than 13 minutes of ice time in 26 of his 59 games.

The Sabres have the option to try to pass Bryson through waivers to send him to Rochester but doing so wouldn’t solve their cap problem. They’d be penalized for burying his salary in the minors, like they were last season with Anders Bjork. Plus, there’s already a surplus of defensemen who will compete for a spot with the Amerks.

Ilya Lybushkin

Adding a pair of right-shot defensemen made Lyubushkin expendable. There were times last season when he performed like an above-average third-pair defenseman. He killed penalties, blocked shots and fit well with how the Sabres want to play. But the dips in his play were noticeable, particularly toward the end of the season when coach Don Granato couldn’t trust his third pair to be on the ice in must-win games. Lyubushkin also struggled to defend the rush and, unlike Jokiharju, never showed that he can play on the first or second pair.

There will be interest in Lyubushkin given his abrasive style and above average skating that allow him to play in a fast-paced system like the one in Buffalo, but his $2.75 million cap hit might be difficult for most contenders to add at this point in the offseason. While Lyubushkin will have the most interest of anyone on this list, the Sabres might prefer to keep him because no NHL-ready defenseman in Rochester has his skill set. It would be easier for them to replace someone such as Bryson because Jeremy Davies and Kale Clague were re-signed to two-way contracts.

Riley Stillman

It seems unlikely that Buffalo will walk away from Stillman after trading Josh Bloom, a third-round draft pick in 2021, to Vancouver to acquire the 25-year-old defenseman because Adams wanted another physical presence on the blue line that fits the way the Sabres want to play. However, Stillman has been on four teams in three years. He’s struggled to adapt to different coaches and systems, rendering him ineffective in a variety of situations. There were some promising moments from Stillman during his 18 games following the trade last season, but it became clear to the coaching staff that he was still lacking confidence from his time playing in the Canucks’ man-to-man system.

Stillman needs a strong training camp to show the Sabres that he’s recovered from the scars that form when a young player bounces between teams and loses his spot through coaching changes. It’s likely that he’ll make the team and receive more time to show that he’s the same player who was trusted by Stanley Cup-winning coach Joel Quenneville to skate next to a top defenseman in Florida four years ago.

Henri Jokiharju

The Sabres might be forced to trade Jokiharju in the future because he’ll be due a raise as a restricted free agent next summer. They’re not going to be able to pay everyone and, in theory, might have his eventual replacement with Ryan Johnson or Nikita Novikov, both of whom will be in Rochester this season. Adams and Granato are much higher on Jokiharju than the fan base, though. He’s performed well at times in a top-four role and there’s confidence within the organization that he’s yet to play his best hockey. It’s impossible to ignore the inconsistencies in Jokiharju’s game, though. His approach in the defensive zone can be unpredictable and chaotic, putting his defense partner in challenging situations. Jokiharju also hasn’t made much of an impact on the penalty kill and remains too hesitant to contribute in the offensive zone. He’s only 24 years old, but he’s already played 273 games in the NHL.

Still, Jokiharju is a strong skater and he’s excellent on the breakout. Defensemen who help their team exit the defensive zone quickly are valuable. Too many struggle to handle the pressure of a forecheck and Jokiharju thrives in those situations.

This might be Jokiharju’s last opportunity to carve out a long-term role in Buffalo. He’s still needed on the Sabres’ roster because he, unlike others on this list, can skate more than 20 minutes per game next to Dahlin or Owen Power.