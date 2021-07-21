How the loss of Will Borgen to the Kraken impacts the Sabres' offseason plan

Borgen has recorded zero points in 14 career NHL games and, although a promising young defenseman who could have brought a rugged style to Buffalo's blue line, he was never given a real opportunity to carve out a full-time role with the Sabres.

“I really like this pick. He’s only played 14 NHL games, but Borgen is a really gifted athlete and a strong skater,” said Dominic Moore, an ESPN analyst and former NHL forward. “One of those guys that’s a late bloomer. He really developed quickly during his time at St. Cloud State and we’ll see what he can become.”

This outcome seemed inevitable when the Sabres chose to use one of their protection spots on defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who is on the trade block again after eight seasons in Buffalo. Ristolainen, 26, was drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in 2013 and has shouldered the workload of a No. 1 defenseman for most of his 542 games. He’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2021-22 season.

Ristolainen expressed frustration with the direction of the Sabres when the franchise's playoff drought reached 10 seasons in May, and he told Adams during exit interviews that he wouldn't be opposed to a change of scenery. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday that Montreal and Winnipeg are among several teams to express interest in Ristolainen.