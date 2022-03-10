How the 'Jack Eichel effect' continues at Roswell Park after his exit from the Sabres

Jack Eichel wasn’t sure when he would play hockey again.
Almost eight months had passed since Eichel last appeared in a game with the Sabres, yet in late October, he was still awaiting his preferred surgery to repair the herniated disk in his neck. He was back in Buffalo to take a physical that General Manager Kevyn Adams would use to end the stalemate with a franchise-altering trade.
Eichel didn’t want to sit idle while waiting to learn his fate. He quietly left his waterfront home to visit the patients and staff at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, where the sight of the superstar center brightened the day of children and adults battling the disease. Eichel was traded to Vegas the following week.
“At that moment, I was going through a lot of things on my own,” Eichel told The Buffalo News on Wednesday while standing in the hallway adjacent to the Vegas Golden Knights’ locker room in KeyBank Center. “I just did that because I thought it was a good opportunity and I wasn’t doing anything. I hadn’t been there in a while. It was really nice. I don’t do it for the publicity or anything like that. You do it out of the good of your heart.”
When Eichel was stripped of his captaincy of the Sabres at the outset of training camp in September, he visited the hospital. Through six seasons of frustration and turmoil, Eichel remained connected to Roswell Park and other charitable organizations across Western New York. Philanthropic commitments are part of the job for professional athletes, particularly those of Eichel’s stature, but his contributions extended beyond team visits and postgame hellos.
Eichel, now 25 years old, isn’t sure how fans will respond when he takes the ice against the Sabres in Buffalo on Thursday night. The nature of his exit didn’t sit well with some who thought he would revive the downtrodden club. But Eichel will have a sizable contingent of supporters from Roswell Park, including staff and former patients whom he met through his years in Buffalo.
“The image you have playing for the Sabres in a city like this, I think it’s a great opportunity for you to make an impact on people, whether it’s giving someone a smile or spending a little time, having a conversation,” said Eichel, whose mother, Anne, is a nurse at Boston Medical Center. “It goes a long way when people are going through a tough time.
"That was my initial mindset, and I think as you build relationships, you start to care for these people when they get through their treatments, when they’re healthy. Those are always really nice days.”
Helping hand
A “Welcome Jack” banner in the lobby of Roswell Park greeted Eichel when he entered the building for his first visit on July 2, 2015, less than one week after then-general manager Tim Murray changed the franchise by uttering four words onstage at the NHL draft, “Buffalo selects Jack Eichel.”
Eichel was a boyish 18-year-old whose long, effortless skating stride and quick shot lifted Boston University to the NCAA championship game that spring. The Sabres paraded him around Buffalo to introduce sponsors to the teenager who was supposed to change the fortunes of a club that hadn’t reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011.
Wearing a navy polo emblazoned with the Sabres’ logo, Eichel was introduced to Dr. Candace Johnson, the president and CEO of Roswell Park, shook hands with hospital staffers and met several pediatric cancer patients. He posed for photos and played video games with some of the children.
“He was timid, a little shy and kind of unsure of himself,” said Jennifer Hickok, Roswell’s director of corporate and sports partnerships. “He’s meeting the youngest of our patients, up close, and he did a great job. And he put a lot of smiles on a lot of peoples’ faces.
“But you could tell in those early days that he was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is real now.’ It got real and it got real fast. Watching the Jack Eichel effect on patients here at Roswell was very, very overwhelming."
Unlike the many beloved Sabres who came before him, Eichel was immediately dubbed the face of the franchise. Barely out of high school, he was expected to make fans forget about the dark days – including bankruptcy in 2003 – and usher in another era of winning hockey in Buffalo. Management put out a team in 2014-15 that was supposed to lose because it wanted to draft a young, superstar talent named Connor McDavid. When the Sabres lost the lottery, and the opportunity to select McDavid, Murray said, “I’m disappointed for our fans.”
Eichel embraced Buffalo from the beginning, despite the immense expectations created by events out of his control. On the ice, Eichel evolved into a dynamic two-way center and entered the Hart Trophy conversation with a career-high 36 goals in 2019-20. The club was beset by tumult, though. Eichel had three general managers and three head coaches, not including Don Granato, in six seasons.
There were many expressions of frustration from Eichel during his time here, both on the ice and during interviews with reporters. He grew tired of losing because of a burning desire to win and couldn't bare to be part of another rebuild, leading to a trade request before the 2020-21 season.
But through many difficult nights at KeyBank Center, Eichel always understood the impact his actions could have in the community.
“When you initially go to Roswell, it’s eye opening,” said Eichel. “The first time you’re there, you’re seeing these young kids and the things they’re going through, and the state that they’re in, you wouldn’t want to see anyone like that and going through what they’re going through. You think about when I was a kid, I didn’t have to do this. He doesn’t get to go to recess with his friends, have lunch and do the things that I got to do. You have no option but to feel sympathy for them and their family.”
Many of Eichel’s visits to Roswell weren’t team functions. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, he stopped by routinely, even if briefly between road trips, to speak to patients. In December 2017, Eichel and Sam Reinhart surprised Sebastian Bradley, a 9-year-old with brain cancer, at his family’s home in Williamsville. Five months later, Bradley died at the age of 10.
As Eichel developed into one of the league’s best, he grew more comfortable with his role in the community. He inspired children who needed a brief respite from exhausting cancer treatments.
“You could tell right away that he had a soft spot for Roswell,” said Chris Bandura, the Sabres’ former director of media relations. “Early on, Jack wanted to make sure he was engrained as much to the community as possible. He did so many things unprovoked in the community to reach out, to talk to people and to just be a normal guy in some of those circumstances.
“I think it was such an impactful thing, not only for the patients, but for himself. I think it was part of his maturation as a person to see, you know what, if I have a bad day at the rink, I can go here and these people, these children, can put a smile on my face and give me a little bit of perspective.”
‘Special moment’
Eichel wasn’t aware that with each of his four goals on Nov. 16, 2019, he was helping Andre Sanders forget about a battle with the cancer that kept the effervescent, gregarious boy awake some nights and left him nauseous and without hair.
Sanders was 4 years old the night Eichel put on one of his most memorable performances in a Sabres jersey, rifling the puck past Ottawa’s Craig Anderson three times before adding an empty netter for a career night. Eichel’s celebrations were subdued that night, but his typical post-goal jubilation mirrored the muscle-flexing strongman pose Sanders did to signify his strength while battling the disease.
“It was an enormous thing,” recalled Rich Sanders, Andre’s father. “When Jack scores, Andre feels that Jack is doing the warrior. … Every time Jack scored, it was a special moment for Andre.”
Andre Sanders was in the throes of battling stage three nephroblastoma, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children, and he was invited to drop the ceremonial puck on Hockey Fights Cancer night for the game against Ottawa.
When the Sabres skated off with a 4-2 win, Sanders joined the team in the dressing room. He interacted with Eichel and Zach Bogosian, among others, and insisted on grabbing a Gatorade for the game’s first star. Then, Eichel posed for a photo with Andre and his older brother, DJ, where all three struck the warrior pose. The relationship between the superstar and special guest didn’t end there.
Over the next two years, Eichel sent video messages to the Sanders family for Andre, providing motivational words through the 33 chemotherapy treatments. When the trade was complete in November, Rich helped Andre piece together a quick video to send to Eichel, featuring photos of Andre with Jack.
“It’s just a testament to his character and who his is and the professionalism he has,” Rich Sanders said. “He wasn’t just doing it because it would be good for the Sabres. It’s genuine.”
Now 6 years old, Andre rang the victory bell at Roswell Park in May 2020, signaling the end of his treatment. He’s a kindergartner and preparing for his first season of flag football. The Sanders family will be in the crowd when Eichel takes the ice in Buffalo on Thursday night.
This was the norm for Eichel. Win or lose, Eichel stayed at the rink long after games to meet with fans such as Andre. When people reached out to Eichel to ask for some show of support because of a family member or friend in need, Eichel would ask Rich Jureller, the Sabres' director of community relations, for help with providing tickets or a meet-and-greet.
Eichel purchased numerous meals for families at Kevin Guest House, a four-building campus that provides housing for patients and their families traveling to Buffalo for medical care.
“He’s a special guy,” Bandura said. “I think there’s a lot of things that as the years pass, you’ll start hearing more and more about the good things Jack Eichel did in the community.”
Making an impact
A 5-foot-by-3-foot charcoal portrait of Eichel still hangs in a hallway at Roswell Park leading to the hospital’s urology and phlebotomy labs. The artwork drawn by Michelle Eisenstein, a staff member of Roswell Park’s marketing department, shows Eichel surveying the ice with a mouthguard between his gritted teeth.
Patients pose for photos in front of the drawing and stop to examine in detail an image that depicts Eichel preparing for competition. And it will remain in that spot long after Eichel plays his first game in Buffalo as a Golden Knight.
“Jack was a good friend to Roswell Park,” said Roswell's Hickok. “And because of business decisions, we don’t feel that he should just be wiped away clean. He was good to us and made a lot of people very, very happy here. He did a lot of things publicly, even more privately, to make the loves of people are where still here with us and the lives of people who’ve lost their battle to cancer, a little more special.
“I and all of us feel that the importance of that shouldn’t be taken away.”
Eichel was nominated by the Sabres for the King Clancy Trophy three times for his work in the community. He raised money for Best Buddies of Western New York and Roswell Park’s Courage of Carly Fund, among other organizations, and donated a suite at Sabres home games. He sent 250 bouquets of flowers to Roswell Park for Nurses Day on May 6, 2020, and again the following year, despite his ongoing dispute with the Sabres over his preference to have an artificial disk replacement. He insisted on crafting the note attached to the flowers, instead of leaving the task to someone else.
When personal protective equipment was scarce early in the Covid-19 pandemic, Eichel collaborated with Bauer to send 5,000 face shields to local hospitals, including Roswell Park. And when his hockey future still hung in the balance, Eichel escaped from the uncertainty by visiting those in need.
“Whether it’s kids or adults, they’re going through a tough time,” Eichel said. “Their families are going through a tough time. If you’re able to spend five minutes with someone and brighten your day, it’s totally worth it.”