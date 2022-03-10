How the 'Jack Eichel effect' continues at Roswell Park after his exit from the Sabres

“When you initially go to Roswell, it’s eye opening,” said Eichel. “The first time you’re there, you’re seeing these young kids and the things they’re going through, and the state that they’re in, you wouldn’t want to see anyone like that and going through what they’re going through. You think about when I was a kid, I didn’t have to do this. He doesn’t get to go to recess with his friends, have lunch and do the things that I got to do. You have no option but to feel sympathy for them and their family.”

Many of Eichel’s visits to Roswell weren’t team functions. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, he stopped by routinely, even if briefly between road trips, to speak to patients. In December 2017, Eichel and Sam Reinhart surprised Sebastian Bradley, a 9-year-old with brain cancer, at his family’s home in Williamsville. Five months later, Bradley died at the age of 10.

As Eichel developed into one of the league’s best, he grew more comfortable with his role in the community. He inspired children who needed a brief respite from exhausting cancer treatments.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month