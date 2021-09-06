How Sabres prospect Devon Levi developed into a record-setting goalie

“He's gifted, for sure,” said Raimondo. “There's obviously goalie coaches around the league that reached out to me prior to the draft to talk about him, and I mean, 100%, like size was a concern, but I kept repeating, high hockey IQ trumps everything, right? Like, you look at the guys that are 6-feet and below in the league, the reason why they're there is that they're just so intelligent, and they always know where to be, they're a couple steps ahead of everyone else. He’s exactly that. He has that IQ away from the ice, he has that IQ on the ice. He loves to compete, but I just think that he loves being a goalie. He just absolutely loves being a goalie. He loves stopping pucks. He wants to know everything about it and wants to get better.”