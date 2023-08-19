Fans of the Buffalo Sabres have always been quick to notice the distinctive voice of Rick Jeanneret.

They also were quick to label Jeanneret’s punchy, upbeat and unforgettable tone as “the voice of the Sabres.” Yet, when someone would make that distinction to Jeanneret, he was quick to correct them.

Ted Darling, Jeanneret said so many times, was the voice of the Sabres.

“I think that title should have gone to Ted's grave with him,” Jeanneret told The Buffalo News in 1998.

Jeanneret’s gesture to recognize the longtime broadcaster and television voice is something that Joel Darling, Darling’s son, has always cherished.

“I think Jim Schoenfeld gave that name to him,” Joel Darling said, referring to the longtime redheaded Sabres defenseman. “And Rick was always clear to say that. And I’m so thrilled with the career Rick had, and there’s no question that the popularity of Rick took that to another level.”

Jeanneret, the Sabres’ iconic play-by-play announcer, died Thursday, after what the team described as “a two-year battle with multi-organ failures.”

Jeanneret, 81, retired after the 2021-22 season, following 51 years on the microphone for the Sabres. At the time, he was the longest tenured play-by-play announcer in NHL history.

But if it wasn’t for Ted Darling, we might not have had the loquacious tones of Jeanneret on the Buffalo airwaves.

Sabres General Manager Punch Imlach hired Darling in 1970 after Darling made a play-by-play tape of a fictitious Sabres game and sent it to the team – the Sabres began that year as an expansion team. He was one of the voices of many memorable Sabres games, including the birth of the “French Connection” line of Gilbert Perreault, Rick Martin and Rene Robert in 1972, the run to the 1975 Stanley Cup Finals, and Alexander Mogilny’s first goal with the Sabres in October 1989.

Darling was diagnosed with Pick’s disease, a degenerative neurological illness akin to Alzheimer’s, in October of 1991. That December, he was relieved of his duties after his illness began to affect his work on the air. Darling died in 1996. He was 61.

Jeanneret started in Buffalo as an analyst on Sabres radio broadcasts during the 1971-72 season, then teamed with Darling before moving full-time to television in 1995, and called games on TV and radio when the team went to a simulcast in 1997.

After the last game in the Aud in 1996, eight months before Darling’s death, Jeanneret, overcome with emotion, talked about the wish he had: That Darling would still be on broadcasts with him. And that Darling was standing next to him for the final farewell to the venerable barn on Main Street.

As Joel Darling took a flight from Vancouver to Toronto on Friday afternoon, he thought of how Jeanneret had evolved as a broadcaster and as a personality.

“He’s very authentic,” said Darling, who grew up in Lockport and is an executive producer with "Hockey Night in Canada." “He’s spontaneous. But what happened over the years, he became more of an entertainer and listened to the audience. He could read his audience really well. Listen to him in the early years, and he’s very different. I guess you could say he changed with the times. That’s a testament to the kind of broadcaster he was and the broadcaster he wanted to be.”

Jeanneret and Ted Darling weren’t just a broadcast team. They forged a friendship away from the Aud. The Darlings and Jeannerets, Joel said, took fishing trips to Peterborough, Ont., in the summer. Joel Darling was a runner in the press box at the Aud during hockey season, and took printouts of stat sheets and scores from around the NHL to each of the broadcast booths in the arena, including those of Jeanneret and Darling.

“I remember going to lots of banquets with my dad in Western New York, and he helped promote and sell the game,” Joel Darling said. “You look around the league and some of the broadcasters, they’re just as important as the players. And they’re around longer. The amount of generations, maybe as many as three, have grown up listening to him.

“In the early days, this was so important. They’re promoting the team and the sport just as much as the players are.”

In April of 2022, Darling and his mother, Sheila, were rinkside when the Sabres honored Jeanneret on the night of his final game as a broadcaster – “RJ’s Last Call.” He also joined Jeanneret in the broadcast booth at KeyBank Center that night.

A little more than a year later, the Howell Motors Ford Hockey Hall of Fame in Lockport inducted Darling as a contributor, and Jeanneret spoke at the induction ceremony in May, even though Joel knew Jeanneret wasn’t in the best of health. The number of people who approached Jeanneret to take a photo with him, or to share a kind word or a memory of the Sabres with him, astounded Darling.

“When you have someone who’s been the soundtrack of people’s lives, if you’re sitting in your car or watching it on TV, it’s the soundtrack of your life, and as identifiable as the team,” Joel Darling said. “They’re as important as the leading scorer of the team.

“And you think of the simple things with Rick. People who met him, who wanted pictures with him. … He was more than a broadcaster. When you think of popular people in Buffalo over the years, Rick is in the top 10, maybe at the top, for sure.”