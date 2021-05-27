How playing the Swedish way restored Rasmus Dahlin's confidence late in Sabres' season

“We work in a lot more of a flat organization, which means that we give the players a lot more leeway at making decisions on the ice,” former Swedish National Team coach Rikard Grönborg told The Buffalo News. “I think this is a huge thing. We want to be really good defensively, we need to make solid decisions on the ice. We don’t tell the player that, in every situation, 100% of the time, you’ve got to do this. That takes away the creative part of the game.

“Swedish coaching is more like 'OK, well, this is a situation, how would you solve it? With your set of skills, how would you solve it?' And have a dialogue and that goes all the way up to the pro level in Sweden. That’s a good way to describe the Swedish defensemen. That obviously translates to the NHL well because they are making good decisions, sound decisions, smart decisions, on the ice. They are joining the rush. The risk/reward and everything else is something that they can get taught at an early age.”

When children first join organized hockey in Sweden, they are typically assigned a position based on their talents. Unlike the United States and Canada, where kids dream of scoring playoff goals, defensemen are revered by young Swedish players. The best skaters and stick-handlers are assigned to defense, not forward.