How playing the Swedish way restored Rasmus Dahlin's confidence late in Sabres' season

Even on the most difficult nights early this season, Rasmus Dahlin took ownership of his mistakes.
When questioned by reporters about his deteriorating performance and seemingly evaporating confidence, Dahlin echoed his then-coach’s criticisms by saying that success would return when he perfected his play around the Buffalo Sabres’ net.
The formula to restore the 21-year-old defenseman’s confidence and tantalizing skills was revealed in the weeks after Ralph Krueger was fired on March 17. Krueger’s replacement, Don Granato, implemented a system that gave defensemen the freedom to take risks to contribute offensively, and he challenged Dahlin to embrace a top-pairing role.
“His way to play was how I learned to play hockey,” Dahlin said. “But the thing I felt was that he trusted me as a player. He really saw what my potential was, and I felt comfortable playing out there. I wasn’t thinking too much.”
Granato’s approach, while far from groundbreaking, proved to be transformational for Dahlin, who was drafted first overall in 2018. And, as Dahlin noted, stripping away the structure that will notoriously be known as Krueger’s “principles,” meshed perfectly with how Swedish defensemen are taught to think the game from an early age.
The Sabres have been crushed everywhere, Dahlin included, and his rate of mistakes seem more pronounced on a game-by-game basis.
There are no edicts to dump the puck into the offensive zone. Coaches don’t provide detailed instructions on how to problem solve against elite competition. Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom learned through the same methods as Dahlin.
“We work in a lot more of a flat organization, which means that we give the players a lot more leeway at making decisions on the ice,” former Swedish National Team coach Rikard Grönborg told The Buffalo News. “I think this is a huge thing. We want to be really good defensively, we need to make solid decisions on the ice. We don’t tell the player that, in every situation, 100% of the time, you’ve got to do this. That takes away the creative part of the game.
“Swedish coaching is more like 'OK, well, this is a situation, how would you solve it? With your set of skills, how would you solve it?' And have a dialogue and that goes all the way up to the pro level in Sweden. That’s a good way to describe the Swedish defensemen. That obviously translates to the NHL well because they are making good decisions, sound decisions, smart decisions, on the ice. They are joining the rush. The risk/reward and everything else is something that they can get taught at an early age.”
When children first join organized hockey in Sweden, they are typically assigned a position based on their talents. Unlike the United States and Canada, where kids dream of scoring playoff goals, defensemen are revered by young Swedish players. The best skaters and stick-handlers are assigned to defense, not forward.
Grönborg, who coached 15 years in the United States before leading Sweden to three gold medals at the IIHF World Championship and has worked with all of the country’s top players now in the NHL, grew up idolizing Hall of Fame defenseman Börje Salming, one of the first European players to make a remarkable impact in North America. The position in Sweden is coached through instincts, as even young players are questioned about how they approach specific situations. As they reach the junior ranks, video is used to help them improve their on-ice instincts.
The Swedish style of play is based on possessing the puck and attacking as a five-man unit, encouraging defensemen to weigh the risk of joining forwards to contribute on offense. This can occasionally clash with the coaching style in the NHL, where players can be forced to play within a structure.
“When it comes to offensive side, I want everyone involved,” said Grönborg, 52, who is now head coach of the ZSC Lions in Switzerland. “The five guys on the ice need to be involved on offense. And again, my job is to give them the tools to solve different situations because it's not baseball, it's not football, is not a set play kind of a game. It's more of a free-flowing game. And then you have to solve situations. You have to allow them to play.”
Krueger wasn’t willing to allow Dahlin to take risks, no matter how much Dahlin could help ignite the Sabres’ offense at 5-on-5. When Dahlin’s second National Hockey League season ended abruptly in March 2020, he was told during his exit interview to gain more strength to shoulder more minutes in the future.
There was reason to believe that Dahlin could thrive despite Krueger’s preferred style of play. Dahlin was outstanding during the second half of the shortened 2019-20 season. His on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5 improved significantly from the first half (1.77 expected goals per 60 minutes through Dec. 22) to the second half (2.4 from Dec. 23 through March 11), according to Evolving-Hockey.com.
When training camp opened this January, Dahlin was listed at 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, a gain of 14 pounds from the previous season. Krueger’s thinking was that this would allow Dahlin to push around opponents in front of the Sabres’ net, much like Rasmus Ristolainen.
Dahlin isn’t Ristolainen, yet Krueger seemed to want both defensemen to play the same way. Both were coached to dump the puck into the offensive zone, rather than breaking down an opponent’s structure by joining the rush when the opportunity was there.
Under Krueger this season, Dahlin ranked fourth among all Sabres defensemen in 5-on-5 shot-attempt differential and totaled a team-worst negative-21 goal differential while shouldering the second-most defensive-zone starts. Mistakes on defense appeared to cause Dahlin to overthink, exacerbating his problems on the ice. Krueger, meanwhile, declined to allow Dahlin to face top competition, even though Ristolainen struggled following the season-ending injury of his defense partner, Jake McCabe.
Dahlin’s position coach, Steve Smith, was blamed by a large segment of the fan base for Dahlin’s struggles, but Smith also was behind the bench when Dahlin had a historic rookie season under Phil Housley in 2018-19. Though Smith was fired along with Krueger, it was clear that Krueger’s approach did not work well with one of the Sabres’ foundational players.
There was risk in allowing Dahlin to skate deep into the offensive zone, but Granato and interim assistant coach Dan Girardi trusted that Dahlin would get back to defend.
“I think he had the freedom to kind of roam around and do whatever he wants,” Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt said of the difference for Dahlin. “So many times he's up in the play, he's so far, and then somehow he's always back.
“Just giving him the freedom to do that, I think is something that changed for him. You see him making plays that not very many people in the world can make, especially with his crazy passes out of the D-zone, beating guys on the offensive blue line.”
With Krueger gone, Dahlin began to thrive after two weeks of learning Granato’s system. Across the final 20 games of the season, he led the Sabres in 5-on-5 ice time. He ranked second in on-ice shot quality share and offensive-zone starts at 5-on-5. He totaled three goals with eight assists for 11 points while averaging 23:16 of ice time during that span.
This allowed Dahlin to finish the season first among all Sabres defensemen in generating on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Evolving-Hockey.com. His final stat line in 56 games: five goals with 18 assists and a league-worst minus-36 rating. Dahlin has 18 goals and 107 points in 197 games. His 50 power-play points during that span rank ninth among all NHL defensemen.
The ability to weigh risk versus reward, and playing in a system that suits his skills, has put Dahlin back on the same development track as Hedman, who had his fair share of struggles on his road to becoming one of the best defensemen in the sport.
As Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams begins a thorough coaching search, one criteria for hiring likely will be to have a system that plays to Dahlin’s many otherworldly strengths.
“With Rasmus coming over at such an early age as well, I think he's going towards that path,” said Grönborg, who coached Dahlin at the Winter Olympics in 2018. “I think Rasmus has a step on Victor when it comes to the offensive side of the game. So, I think it's a situation where he needs to get his bearings. He needs to mature a little bit mentally and physically in order to make the next step and then also get the repetitions that Victor went through as well, so I think it's a pretty good comparison in the sense of learning that risk versus reward.
“I honestly only worked with Rasmus for one tournament at the Olympics and obviously he was very, very young at that time, but no one can refuse his offensive abilities. He has always been a guy that can join the rush, move the puck and everything else. But it's the package – putting everything together.”