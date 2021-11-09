 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How one Sabres fan used his jersey to look ahead after Eichel trade
0 comments
topical

How one Sabres fan used his jersey to look ahead after Eichel trade

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The creativity of Buffalo sports fans never ceases to amaze, and their handiwork is all over social media. 

CNN Congressional correspondent Ryan Nobles, a longtime Buffalo sports fan who grew up in Cassadaga, was in the stands to watch the Buffalo Sabres visit the Washington Capitals on Monday night. 

Among the sights, per Nobles' Twitter feed, was this fan who covered the nameplate on his Jack Eichel jersey with the assets the Sabres received in return from the Las Vegas Golden Knights – Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and two draft picks. 

Another fan responded ... 

And another instantly made the image of the back of a stranger into his Twitter avatar. 

Gotta love Buffalo sports fans. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News