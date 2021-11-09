How one Sabres fan used his jersey to look ahead after Eichel trade

The creativity of Buffalo sports fans never ceases to amaze, and their handiwork is all over social media.
CNN Congressional correspondent Ryan Nobles, a longtime Buffalo sports fan who grew up in Cassadaga, was in the stands to watch the Buffalo Sabres visit the Washington Capitals on Monday night.
Among the sights, per Nobles' Twitter feed, was this fan who covered the nameplate on his Jack Eichel jersey with the assets the Sabres received in return from the Las Vegas Golden Knights – Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and two draft picks.
Shoutout to this dude at the Sabres- Caps game who found a way to creatively move on from the Eichel era. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/9oZHDVbSPV— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) November 9, 2021
Another fan responded ...
This is the best Jersey modification I’ve ever seen— Nick Morreale (@nimo126) November 9, 2021