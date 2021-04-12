How many draft picks in 2021 do Sabres have after Taylor Hall trade?

Following the reported trade to Boston involving Taylor Hall and Saturday’s trade that sent Brandon Montour to Florida, the Sabres are scheduled to have 10 picks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Here is the current rundown:

First round: Own.

Second round: Own and from Boston (for Taylor Hall).

Third round*: From Florida (for Brandon Montour) and from Montreal (for Eric Staal).

Fourth round: Own.

Fifth round**: From Montreal (for Staal).

Sixth: Own and from Colorado (for Jonas Johansson).

Seventh: Own.

* Sabres’ third-round pick traded as part of Jimmy Vesey trade from Rangers.

** Sabres’ fifth-round pick traded as part of Wayne Simmonds trade to New Jersey.