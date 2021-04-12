 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How many draft picks in 2021 do Sabres have after Taylor Hall trade?
0 comments

How many draft picks in 2021 do Sabres have after Taylor Hall trade?

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Sabres Devils (copy)

Kevyn Adams is amid his first season as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Following the reported trade to Boston involving Taylor Hall and Saturday’s trade that sent Brandon Montour to Florida, the Sabres are scheduled to have 10 picks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Here is the current rundown:

First round: Own.

Second round: Own and from Boston (for Taylor Hall).

Third round*: From Florida (for Brandon Montour) and from Montreal (for Eric Staal).

Fourth round: Own.

Fifth round**: From Montreal (for Staal).

Sixth: Own and from Colorado (for Jonas Johansson).

Seventh: Own.

* Sabres’ third-round pick traded as part of Jimmy Vesey trade from Rangers.

** Sabres’ fifth-round pick traded as part of Wayne Simmonds trade to New Jersey.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News