A building filled with stunned, heartbroken fans awaited confirmation on the Buffalo Sabres’ fate in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final while, high above, Kevin Devine pointed out to everyone within earshot what he saw amid the chaos.

Devine had a bird’s-eye view of Brett Hull’s skate in the crease as the Dallas Stars winger shoveled the puck past Dominik Hasek in the third overtime to prevent the Sabres and Buffalo from earning the right to play for the Cup in Game 7. Confusion among many in Marine Midland Arena quickly faded, replaced by the disappointment and anger of a remarkable playoff run ending with a controversial goal that led to Dallas’ Cup celebration on June 19, 1999.

“We were right over the top of the goal, and I said, ‘He’s got his foot in the crease there,’ which was obviously a no-goal all year round,” Devine, now 68 years old and then a first-year pro scout with the Sabres, recalled in a conversation with The Buffalo News almost 24 years to the day. “But the next thing you know, it was chaos on the ice. … Had I known it was going to be this long, I probably would have taken it harder, but it’s the last time we’ve been back.”

The championship-clinching moment, forever known in Western New York as No Goal, ended Devine’s 10-week stay in an Amherst hotel. He arrived in Buffalo at the request of then-General Manager Darcy Regier, a friend of Devine’s dating to their playing days in the World Hockey Association, with the intent to learn more about the NHL team he’d been assisting as a scout for almost a year.

Devine had no scouting experience when he contacted Regier about a vacancy on the Rochester Americans’ coaching staff in 1998. The scouting job required Devine to relocate to Phoenix and most of his weeks were spent in a Los Angeles hotel because he was tasked with watching Western Conference teams as they played the Kings. Devine had no idea how to file scouting reports or how to translate his wealth of knowledge from his playing and coaching careers into identifying talent.

Twenty-four years later, Devine is the longest-tenured employee in Sabres hockey operations. He’s held four job titles, in addition to his current role as an amateur scout based in Prince Edward Island: pro scout, director of amateur scouting, assistant general manager and director of player personnel. He’s worked for multiple owners and four general managers.

“He’s the ultimate asset for me, like he’s worn every single hat in pro hockey,” said Jerry Forton, the Sabres’ director of amateur scouting.

The encyclopedic knowledge that Devine gained through his 11 years as a feisty, fast winger in pro hockey, and 24 years in Buffalo’s front office, is regarded by his co-workers as an invaluable resource during debate-filled meetings leading up to the NHL draft Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville.

Devine is regarded as the heart of the scouting staff. He sets an example on how to engage in dialogue during meetings, landing well-timed jokes and providing in-depth analysis on the players he’s evaluated for months.

“Kev is, first of all, he’s just a great person and he’s a lot of fun,” said Kevyn Adams, the fourth general manager with whom Devine has worked. “He has some unbelievable, timely lines during meetings that get everybody in the room laughing, but he has a really great perspective on what he’s seen and done over the years. He also has a very good ability to talk about a player now that’s in this draft and flip his mind to, ‘Hey, well, I remember this guy 10 years ago, and this is what people were saying about him and there’s similarities and now look at this player.

“I think it’s one thing to do things for a long time, it’s another thing to be able to pull out that information in real time, and he has that ability.”

‘Hockey withdrawal’

When a life dedicated to hockey reached a crossroads, Devine wasn’t prepared for what came next.

Generously listed at 5-foot-7 during his playing days, Devine skated around the big, angry, imposing opponents in the infamously rough-and-tumble WHA and produced 74 goals in parts of five seasons with San Diego, Indianapolis and Quebec. He showed the New York Islanders enough in 1980 to be among their black aces during their playoff run that ended with the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

Devine was standing along the glass with other healthy scratches when Bob Nystrom scored the clinching goal in Game 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Devine and a teammate, Kelly Davis, were in a loud, jubilant dressing room as they were handed directions to attend a party at the home of GM Bill Torey.

“We got lost, so we never made it to the party,” Devine said, cackling. “We called (the team) on Tuesday after we were out for a few days and said, ‘Look, we’re out of meal money and we need a ticket home,’ and they go, ‘You guys are still here? Do you want to go to the parade?’ I said, ‘No, we don’t want to go to the parade, we just want to go home.’ “

Devine appeared in two games with the Islanders in 1982-83, sandwiched between six seasons with the Central Hockey League’s Indianapolis Checkers to finish his playing career.

Europe wasn’t an option for Devine to continue playing. He was a father and didn’t want to leave North America. Devine coached bantam-aged hockey teams around the Indianapolis area before he decided to pursue a degree in information technology at Holland College in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

“It was a tough couple of years, the hockey withdrawal,” he recalled. “It wasn’t good.”

Devine took on a part-time role with the Ottawa Senators’ American Hockey League club in Charlottetown, balancing schoolwork with helping at practices and home games.

After Devine completed a mandatory network test to earn his degree, he received a phone call from Dave Cameron, a friend and former teammate who was hired as head coach of the Port Huron Border Cats in the now-defunct United Hockey League. Devine joined Cameron as an assistant coach, then ascended to the role of head coach the following season in 1997-98.

When Devine was let go, he called Regier to check on the opening in Rochester and received the offer to become a pro scout. He and Regier first met years earlier when they bonded during their drives to the rink in Indianapolis. They were always talking hockey during their five seasons together as teammates and while Regier was Devine’s head coach in 1984-85.

Devine quickly fell in love with scouting. His location in Phoenix gave him an opportunity to watch an exciting Coyotes team that featured Keith Tkachuk, Jeremy Roenick and a young prospect named Daniel Briere. His insights on Briere were later used by Regier to make the 2003 trade that helped build the teams that won the Presidents’ Trophy and reached the Eastern Conference final in consecutive seasons.

“I got paid to watch hockey,” Devine beamed. “You go to these exciting playoff games and I would have waited in line to buy a ticket to them. It was just the love of hockey.”

The job was far less stressful than coaching and playing, but there was a learning curve. Devine got lost trying to leave Montreal’s Bell Centre following a preseason game because all of the signage was written in French. He had to learn how to evaluate players, create a schedule, compile handwritten reports and fax information to Buffalo for others to use the data. Devine leaned on three co-workers throughout the transition: former Sabres players Don Luce, Larry Playfair and Terry Martin.

“He was a hard worker – I knew that right off the bat,” Luce recalled. “He’s passionate, which is a really good sign when you’re looking to hire scouts. They’ve got to be passionate about the game and having the passion to go to the games and work to make sure the team picks the right players.

“In Kevin’s case, he had a playing background and, as a scout, you’re looking at young players that aren’t fully developed yet. You’ve got to project their future, but one of the biggest things is that to remember, in your mind, would you like to play against this player, or would you not like to play against him? … That sets a base. Then you look at the different qualities: his skating, his puck sense, how he relates with teammates. People don’t realize that you have to watch the bench, too. You have to see how he reacts after he makes a bad play, or how he reacts when the coach criticizes him on the bench.

“I think the thing about Kevin is when he liked the player, he liked the player and he stood up for his players that he liked. ... Kevin was strong. He was strong in his opinion and he fought for his players. You don’t always win those battles, but you have to stand up for your players.”

In a matter of days, Devine went from offering UHL players contracts worth a few hundred dollars per week to giving advice to Regier on how much the Sabres should pay one of their top forwards. Devine knew that he found his calling.

Mentoring

Devine watched from inside Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome in October 2022 as the Sabres played the Flames in their fourth game of the season.

Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Alex Tuch each scored a goal in 14:12 to take a 4-1 lead. Tuch completed a hat trick in the third period and Eric Comrie made 40 saves in a win that showcased the potential of Buffalo’s young, core players. The game – which included the Sabres playing down a defenseman because of an injury to Henri Jokiharju – reminded Devine of a conversation he had with Playfair at the start of the 2005-06 season that ended with Buffalo reaching the Eastern Conference final.

“I said to Larry, ‘That’s a team; we’ve got a team,’ ” Devine recalled. “So, I’ve gone through this experience, and it’s been an extended period of time. When I saw the Sabres play in Calgary this year, I went, ‘Wow, that’s the same feeling I had back then.’ I don’t know if I mentioned it to Kevyn (Adams) or not because I didn’t want to jinx it, but I think we’re on the verge.

“We’re not there yet. We’ve still got a ways to go. But I’ve got that feeling about this team that I had about that team a long time ago.”

Few on the Sabres’ hockey operations staff have experienced as many drafts as Devine. He’s been part of the amateur scouting staff when the following players were picked by Buffalo: Nathan Gerbe, Mike Weber, Paul Byron, Tyler Myers, Tyler Ennis, Zack Kassian, Brayden McNabb, Marcus Foligno, Mark Pysyk, Joel Armia, Zemgus Girgensons, Jake McCabe, Linus Ullmark, Rasmus Ristolainen, Nikita Zadorov, J.T. Compher, Sam Reinhart, Brendan Lemieux, Victor Olofsson and Jack Eichel.

Most didn’t realize their potential in Buffalo because they were traded, but the group includes Stanley Cup champions and a Vezina Trophy finalist. Foligno is among the prospects Devine is most proud to have selected. The Sabres took a chance on Foligno in the fourth round despite concerns about his skating, and he developed into a heart-and-soul, playoff-tested forward with the Minnesota Wild.

The scouting industry has changed drastically over the past decade. Analytics staffs provide data on draft-eligible players from across the globe. Video is used to supplement live viewings. Hockey has evolved, causing teams to prioritize skill. But the regional scouts behind the process, like Devine, are as important as ever in helping teams decide whom to select when they’re on the clock at the NHL draft.

“If you talk to anyone that worked with him for an extended period of time, played with him for an extended period of time, players he coached over the years, he’s the ultimate team guy,” Forton said. “He’s a unique personality. He’s a character, for sure, and I think that brings a lot to our group. …

“He’s done it all, and he’s got zero ego is the best part about it. He’s been a great mentor for not only myself but all the young scouts on the staff.”