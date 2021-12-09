How GM Kevyn Adams' plan for the Sabres was shaped by his time in Carolina

“It was all done by design,” Rutherford said over the phone. “They were definitely targeted as players for what they can do on the ice, but what they can also do for the organization. It’s going to pay off when you lose a game you don’t feel you should or you start to slide. You know you’re going to have a little bit of a slide, but if you have too many of them or you lose six or seven in a row, those are the guys that are quietly working the room telling the other guys, ‘It’s OK, keep going the same way. We’ll get the breaks and come out of it.’ ”