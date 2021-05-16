How Don Granato's career path might fit what the Sabres need in a coach

Reared in a family of six and impassioned by spending his teenage summers working hockey clinics, Don Granato had always planned to someday become a coach.
Granato had long been inspired by the selflessness and sacrifice of his parents, Don and Natalie. Yet, the dream was not at the forefront of his mind when, as a 25-year-old forward, he was completing a second successful season with the ECHL’s Columbus Chill in 1993. One afternoon, Granato’s phone rang and an unfamiliar voice was on the other end of the line.
John Stauffacher introduced himself and explained that his sons, Chad and Luke, had been coached by Granato at University of Wisconsin hockey camps each of the previous two summers. Stauffacher wanted to buy an expansion junior team in the United States Hockey League and solicited Granato’s help.
Granato eagerly agreed and provided insight culled from a playing career that included an NCAA national championship as a junior at Wisconsin. A few months passed and Granato was preparing to return to Columbus, Ohio, when his phone rang again. He recognized the voice this time.
Stauffacher was approved by the USHL board of governors and planned to operate the team out of Green Bay. Granato congratulated him.
“He goes, ‘Well, don’t congratulate me until I have a coach,’ and I said, ‘OK,’ ” recalled Granato. “He goes, ‘I want you to run the team as coach and general manager.’ ”
This was the offer Granato had waited for since he first worked hockey camps as a teen. He always viewed the sport through a different lens during his formative years. After deciding to switch from goalie to forward at 14 years old, Granato taught himself his new position by studying video of NHL players.
The second phone call forced Granato to quickly reconsider his career path.
“It was conflicting,” he acknowledged. “I had to ask myself, ‘What are my chances of playing in the NHL?’ I have this golden opportunity and I’m going to regret not taking this. I had that passion and here’s an open canvas. The franchise didn’t exist. I could do everything. I could set the culture. And it was just too big to pass. It was the perfect offer.”
Thus began a post-playing career that’s spanned 27 years, most recently 28 games as interim coach of the Sabres. Granato, now 53, has coached for eight teams at various levels, building a résumé, and calculated approach to developing talented athletes, that has him as a leading candidate for the coaching vacancy in Buffalo. It’s possible none of those stops will hold as much weight in the interview process as what Granato accomplished at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, especially with a Sabres team that will need to rely on young players to break the Sabres' 10-year playoff drought.
“He’s ahead of his time as far as reading the game and reading players,” proclaimed Jason Christie, a former teammate, player, and assistant of Granato’s, and now head coach of the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen. “He lives it. He absolutely takes pride in everything he does. We all say we do, but he’s beyond that. He takes it to the next level.”
‘Influential players’
After a season as a pro scout for the Vancouver Canucks, Granato expressed interest in August in 2011 in a last-minute opening at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, a hockey factory in Plymouth, Mich., attended by the top American-born teenage players.
"He’d been out of coaching for a few years. I think he was really, really motivated,” said Scott Monaghan, assistant executive director of NTDP.
The experience with the Canucks allowed him to form a better understanding of coaching adjustments and systems used across the NHL. His primary focus initially was helping then-General Manager Mike Gillis prepare for the trade deadline.
During the Canucks’ trek to the Stanley Cup Final that spring, Granato traveled across the continent to scout the team’s next potential opponent for coach Alain Vigneault’s staff. Granato compiled thorough reports on every team, as many as nine before the first round. When the Canucks were in the Western Conference final, Granato was scouting Tampa Bay and Boston in the Eastern Conference final. Vancouver went on to lose in Game 7 of the Cup final to the Bruins.
Although scouting provided a "different viewpoint of the game," said Granato, his passion remained in coaching.
"I think once he got back on skates, or behind the bench, all of a sudden the energy just flowed back in big time for him,” Monaghan said.
Granato’s track record was exemplary. There were back-to-back championships with Stauffacher’s Green Bay Gamblers in 1995-96. Granato coached the Peoria Rivermen to an ECHL Kelly Cup in 2000. One year later, he was named the American Hockey League’s top coach, an honor he earned over men who went on to lead NHL benches, including Mike Babcock and Bruce Boudreau.
In total, Granato had spent six-plus seasons as an AHL head coach and three in the ECHL.
But Granato’s desire to someday lead an NHL team was potentially delayed in 2005 when, as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues, he took a leave of absence to battle Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He returned to the bench that season, only to become one of 20-plus employees let go during an ownership change in the summer.
Three years as a pro scout bookended a season-and-a-half stint leading the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. Time in the press box as a scout watching NHL games led Granato to one career-defining conclusion: the league was getting younger. When the NTDP had a coaching vacancy late in the summer, and with its incoming team already chosen, Granato saw this as an opportunity to learn more about the young players who were taking over the NHL.
“Older players used to dominate the league,” said Granato, who was hired by USA Hockey in August 2011. “You didn’t have clout in the NHL until you were 28 or 30 years old. But there has been a complete transformation in the NHL. There’s been a complete power shift to the young player. … So, for me, it was really important, really key, to be around that. It’s hard to understand that change if you’ve only been in the NHL.
“What young players expect. There’s a certain level of expectations. How practices should be run, how players should be coached. If you’re basing it on just the what the NHL used to be like historically, it’s not going to hold water to the new group of influential players coming in.”
That’s what led Granato to Plymouth, Mich.
‘Smartest hockey guy’
Immersed in practice planning during their early days at NTDP in 2011, Nick Fohr did not typically know how long he and Granato were at the rink until he heard a voice from the office next door: “Hey, it’s like 9 o’clock, we should probably go get something to eat.”
The routine was usually the same. Granato would grab his laptop and the two would watch video clips while dining at a local restaurant. Fohr, now 43, was Granato’s first assistant coach hire and they collaborated on how to execute the vision Granato had for the elite talent at NTDP.
“I’ve told many people this over the years: he’s the smartest hockey guy I’ve ever been around,” said Fohr, who is in his 10th year as an assistant coach at NTDP. “A very, very good teacher.”
Granato wanted to implement an up-tempo, puck-possession-based system suited to the young talent on his roster. Some of the inspiration came from longtime NHL coach Joel Quenneville, whom Granato worked with during their time in the Blues organization. Other aspects of Granato’s preferred style of play came from what he observed his time as a pro scout, as he plucked nuances from several different teams and coaches. Defensively, Granato and Fohr developed systematic approaches to get the puck back faster.
“I think he brought us forward a little bit on how we play, being a little bit more aggressive, a little bit more offensive-minded,” said Monaghan. “I don’t even want to say that necessarily, but he had us play based on our personnel and talent. Letting kids play, giving them basic concepts of what they need to do within a team, but also letting them, you know, make mistakes. … You have to let kids make mistakes at our level. He allowed them to make those mistakes and did not let those mistakes become habits.”
Granato and Fohr worked in lockstep to construct detailed practice drills that would improve individual skill development within the framework of his system. The coaches ran players through fast-paced, exhaustive on-ice workouts that, even though Granato left the NTDP in 2017, were the talk of the hockey world in 2019 when the NTDP produced nine first-round draft picks, including Jack Hughes, who was selected with the top pick by the New Jersey Devils. Many of these drills were used by Granato after he took over as the Sabres’ interim coach, including physical, small area-games in which the two nets are set up in the same side of the ice. He improved Buffalo's transition offense by repeatedly running his players through 5-on-5 breakout drills, which led to the team's improved offense over the season's final month.
Over their five years at NTDP, Granato and Fohr developed future NHLers Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Noah Hanifin, Zach Werenski, Charlie McAvoy, Colin White, Seth Jones, Brady Skjei, Jacob Trouba, J.T. Compher, Quinn Hughes, Tage Thompson and Josh Norris, among others.
Accountability was a basic tenet in Granato’s approach to the job. He challenged players to improve. If someone had questions about playing time or usage, Granato would always communicate why. If parents wondered why their child wasn’t on the ice as much, Granato would go as far as to carefully explain his reasoning while showing them video.
“For most of us, as we get older, it’s harder to understand what it takes to connect to these 16- and 17-year-old kids,” said Monaghan. “But Donnie was really good at it. … He also did a great, great job of interacting with parents. That was unique. I hadn’t seen one of our coaches run through video with a parent. It was never confrontational. It was more like, ‘Hey, if you’re concerned about what’s going on, here’s why we’re doing this.’ ”
The NTDP provides coaches with an avenue to experiment with practice plans. Granato was never complacent. He monitored how the NHL game was evolving and adjusted appropriately. During practices, Granato and Fohr emphasized concepts that players could take with them into college or professional hockey.
Yet, as the NTDP’s list of first-round picks grew, Granato wondered aloud in a meeting with Fohr if there was more that could be done during those long days at the rink.
“I remember having the conversation about we’ve learned how to develop these young kids, what they can handle, where we need to focus on,” said Fohr. “I remember him saying, ‘How can we develop them faster? We know how to develop them. We know the things we need to do, but can we accelerate that process?' From year one to year five, we got much better at accelerating that process and moving those kids along much quicker. I think that was the biggest evolution.”
At the conclusion of his fifth season at NTDP in 2016, Granato decided to work for his brother, Tony at Wisconsin. When Quenneville needed to add to his staff at Chicago in 2017, he chose Granato to coach the Blackhawks’ forwards.
“Donnie was very smart as far as his involvement with players, his relationship with the players and getting guys to play the right way," said Quenneville, now coach of the Florida Panthers. "Donnie had a good idea of a neutral-zone possession game, how to attack, how to keep pucks, how to be a threat to score. He had some really special players there when he was with the development program, as well and he was at every different level, so he got a different flavor of what’s necessary to be a coach and to be a coach at our level.”
Opportunity
This was the opportunity Tage Thompson wanted. A 23-year-old former player under Granato at NTDP, Thompson was a healthy scratch 18 times after starting this season on the Sabres’ top line. Ralph Krueger was not willing to watch Thompson make mistakes.
Granato was, and placed Thompson on a top-six line. Accountability was still important, though. When Thompson took a bad third-period penalty that led to a Sabres loss April 27, he was dropped to the fourth line and had his ice time cut to only 7:42 the following game.
Thompson regained his spot and finished the season with four points in the final four games.
“I think he challenges everyone,” recalled Thompson, who scored seven of his career-high eight goals with Granato as coach. “I think that’s what we need. I think that says a lot about him. Obviously, he sees a lot in us and knows what we’re capable of and holds us to a higher standard.”
Upon taking over as interim coach on March 17, Granato tried to instill hope and confidence, even though they were 12 games into what would be an 18-game losing streak. He reminded his players that the situation could be worse. Granato would know. In October 2019, less than four months into his time as a Sabres assistant coach, Granato was placed in a medically induced coma to fight off a bacterial infection and pneumonia.
Following that 18th consecutive defeat on March 31, Granato led the Sabres to a 9-11-2 record, including wins over each of the East Division’s four playoff teams: Pittsburgh, Boston, Washington and the New York Islanders. Buffalo scored the 11th-most goals in the NHL during that span, despite being without their best player, center Jack Eichel, and having traded former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall on April 12.
Much like he did at the NTDP, Granato implemented a system built around puck possession. He ditched the dump-and-chase, archaic style of play used by Krueger and encouraged his young players to use their speed and skill to thrive in the basic framework he created.
Seemingly every player on the roster improved under Granato, particularly the young core of Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens. Still, General Manager Kevyn Adams plans to conduct a thorough coaching search to find the next full-time coach of the Sabres (15-34-7) after they finished at the bottom of the NHL for the fourth time in eight seasons.
Granato expressed confidence in his ability to further the progress made in the season’s final weeks, saying in his end-of-season media availability: “Obviously, I coached to the situation this season and tried to maximize what we could maximize, work with what we had to work with. You saw some of my coaching, but you obviously haven’t seen it all.”
This will be part of Granato’s sales pitch to Adams. But Granato’s experience at the NTDP might be as valuable when stating his case for the job.
“You know his track record,” Adams said. “He has an experience of working with young players. What I think he did very well was crystal-clear communication on expectations of how each individual was going to play and what the expectations are from how the team was going to play. Certainly, we have a lot of young players, so the development was critical.”