How Don Granato's career path might fit what the Sabres need in a coach

Accountability was a basic tenet in Granato’s approach to the job. He challenged players to improve. If someone had questions about playing time or usage, Granato would always communicate why. If parents wondered why their child wasn’t on the ice as much, Granato would go as far as to carefully explain his reasoning while showing them video.

“For most of us, as we get older, it’s harder to understand what it takes to connect to these 16- and 17-year-old kids,” said Monaghan. “But Donnie was really good at it. … He also did a great, great job of interacting with parents. That was unique. I hadn’t seen one of our coaches run through video with a parent. It was never confrontational. It was more like, ‘Hey, if you’re concerned about what’s going on, here’s why we’re doing this.’ ”

The NTDP provides coaches with an avenue to experiment with practice plans. Granato was never complacent. He monitored how the NHL game was evolving and adjusted appropriately. During practices, Granato and Fohr emphasized concepts that players could take with them into college or professional hockey.

Yet, as the NTDP’s list of first-round picks grew, Granato wondered aloud in a meeting with Fohr if there was more that could be done during those long days at the rink.