This is the first in a five-part series detailing questions facing the Buffalo Sabres this summer.

Casey Mittelstadt wasn’t going to stop until he found a solution.

He watched video with his coach, Don Granato. Each practice day, Mittelstadt was among the first on the ice and last to leave. His fifth full NHL season with the Buffalo Sabres began with stellar moments on their second power-play unit, yet there were obvious signs of tentativeness and overthinking in every other situation.

Behind closed doors, Granato offered words of encouragement. When questioned by reporters, Granato was quick to defend Mittelstadt and expressed confidence the 2017 eighth overall draft choice would eventually flourish. Most of Mittelstadt’s shifts before New Year's Day supported Granato’s theory.

“I think there was a lot of internal pressure and wait-and-see for him because he had an injury-plagued year the season before,” Granato explained at his end-of-season press conference. "And to his credit, he made it through. He's the only player for us to play all 82 games. So, I think the first part of the season was like, ‘Just stay healthy, just stay healthy’ as a priority to try to get on track. And he had such a challenging and frustrating season internally for him last year that I think his whole focus and dedication the first 30 games was just on survival.”

Overcoming a core muscle injury like Mittelstadt's is as much of a challenge mentally as it is physically. He was hurt in the season opener of 2021-22 and missed a total of 42 games after exiting training camp as the team's No. 1 center. Mittelstadt returned in December to play in three games, then experienced a setback that kept him out until late January.

Gradually, Mittelstadt regained the confidence that was lost through the ordeal. He was among their best players in the latter portion of this season, which ended with the Sabres achieving their highest point total (91) since 2011. Now 24 years old, Mittelstadt established career-highs in goals (15), assists (44) and points (59). His 31 points after the All-Star break ranked second on the team behind Jeff Skinner.

Mittelstadt showed Granato and General Manager Kevyn Adams that he has the talent to be part of a young core that includes Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Alex Tuch and Owen Power, among others.

The breakthrough raised a significant question as the Sabres enter Adams’ fourth offseason on the job: How will Mittelstadt’s performance influence their plan for their forward group?

“I love it here,” Mittelstadt said. “Obviously, this is the only place I've been. I feel a big sense of loyalty to this place and the guys in this room. Some of these guys, we've had some dark days and to see where we're at now, I think we're all really proud and it makes us all want to stay here and be a part of it. I think more than anything, I mean, obviously, just to be with these teammates and in this group is something extremely special and something I'd like to do for a long time.”

This was a show-me season for Mittelstadt. The Sabres saw his potential late in 2020-21 season after Granato took over as interim coach and again the following training camp when he was their best player. They needed to see it for more than a few weeks at a time, though. Their burgeoning prospect pipeline was close to producing a few more NHL-ready forwards who will need roster spots in Buffalo and difficult decisions are inevitable.

In 32 games to start this season, Mittelstadt produced only six even-strength points, second fewest among all Sabres forwards, and 29 shots on goal while owning a minus-10 rating at 5-on-5. He remained as the third-line left wing because of his impact on the power play, where he amassed 10 points to help Buffalo rank among the best in the NHL.

Mittelstadt wasn’t shooting the puck enough. His details in the defensive zone weren’t sharp enough. He looked like a player having a crisis of confidence. Then, he scored twice in a win at KeyBank Center against Detroit. From Dec. 29 through the finale in Columbus, Mittelstadt had 10 goals and 42 points in 50 games. His 11 primary assists after the All-Star break tied Dahlin for the team lead.

“He brings an element to our forward group that is a little unique and different,” Adams said. “I think he has phenomenal ability to extend possession. He’s really good on the wall, slippery in tight areas, and he’s got great vision. He can play wing or center. I even asked him in the exit interviews if you had to play one, he’s like, ‘I don’t care.’ He’s completely comfortable at either and he can play with anyone. So yeah, he’s become a really important player for us. Couldn’t be more excited for him because he’s put the work in.”

Adams' answer revealed a strategic advantage no one was expecting entering the season. The Sabres learned through the final 10 games that Mittelstadt could be one of their four centers on opening night in the fall, joining Thompson, Cozens and Peyton Krebs. Mittelstadt’s versatility gives Granato options when building a lineup and might have altered Adams’ shopping list for the summer.

The Sabres have multiple options if they decide Mittelstadt will play on the wing. They can add a depth center in free agency, re-sign restricted free agent Tyson Jost or promote a prospect such as Matt Savoie or Jiri Kulich, who has shifted to the middle at times for Rochester this season. If Mittelstadt is penciled in at center, Adams can use his cap space to bolster the lineup with a left or right wing. They could also promote Lukas Rousek from the Amerks and play Kulich or Savoie on the wing.

Most important, the Sabres know they have multiple options to center their top line if Thompson is limited or sits because of an injury. Mittelstadt amassed five goals, 17 points and a plus-8 rating while averaging 17:35 of ice time skating next to Skinner and Tuch over the final 11 games.

The trio outscored opponents 11-4 at 5-on-5 and their success allowed Thompson to shift to the wing because a hip injury prevented him from taking faceoffs.

"It was just awesome to see him put up the numbers that he did and just just really find himself and find his game," said Sabres captain Kyle Okposo. "Last season, coming out of training camp, he was the No. 1 center and then he got hurt. And he's been fighting his way back ever since. And, you know, it seemed like in the last few weeks, he kind of announced to everybody that he's back.”

The Sabres are trying to build internal competition at every position. It’s a healthy dynamic for Thompson to know that he can’t be too comfortable in his spot on the top line, even after he led Buffalo with 47 goals and 94 points. Cozens can take over. So can Mittelstadt. Management and coaches have confidence that Krebs will be ready for a bigger role in 2023-24. And the talent in the locker room should increase with the arrivals of prospects and other offseason additions.

Mittelstadt is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024 after the final season of a contract that carries a $2.5 million cap hit, and he’s likely earned a spot in the Sabres’ long-term plans.

“Yeah, it was big,” Mittelstadt responded when asked about the final weeks of his season. “I think more than anything, it was nice to do it in games that mattered and kind of gets momentum coming into next year.”