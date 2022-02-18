How Casey Mittelstadt's return could impact Sabres' lineup now, in the future

Skinner, 29, is having a bounce-back season, delivering 20 goals, including four in a win over Montreal on Sunday, and 34 points in 40 games. His 222 even-strength goals since the start of 2010-11 rank seventh in the NHL during that span.

Sabres Notebook: Even without goals, Tage Thompson keeps producing points Pleased with his connection with linemates Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner, Thompson knows his goals will come soon.

And Thompson has been the club’s most consistent play-driving center, tied with Skinner for the team lead in points and scoring a career-high 16 goals. Thompson, 24, hadn’t played center since his time at the University of Connecticut.

“You see so much more of his skill potential and his impact in a game,” Granato said of Thompson last month. “His creativity, his ability to extend possession, make plays. He has fast become a name around the league. He’s been our top center with Mittelstadt out, but I think it’s easy to see for teams around the league that this is a legitimate future top-end center.”

In the Sabres’ last seven games, Skinner, Thompson and Tuch have combined for 10 goals – the team has 21 during that span – and 22 points. But the two wingers also played well when centered by Cozens in Arizona on Jan. 29, and there’s a reason why Mittelstadt entered the season as Buffalo’s No. 1. center.