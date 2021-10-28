How breaking sticks set JJ Peterka on a path from Austria to the Sabres

At 15 years old, Peterka totaled 21 points in 18 games against older competition in the Czech U18 league. He totaled 94 points in 48 games the following season. But Peterka typically wasn’t facing players with comparable talent. It wasn’t until international exhibitions against players in his age group that Dube and others recognized what Peterka could become. He wasn’t alone, either. Tim Stutzle and Lukas Reichel, fellow Germans also born in 2002 who became first-round draft choices, showed the country had the chance to develop top-end NHL talent.

“We saw that we had a really good chance to have those guys all get drafted,” said Dube. “We have to work with those guys, not only on the ice but off the ice to prepare them for North America.”

Peterka was no longer the most talented player on the ice when he joined EHC Red Bull Munchen for his first professional training camp. He was competing against men for loose pucks and ice time. It was a drastic change for Peterka. He didn’t know how to play defense and never had a lesser role.

“He had been playing in the U18 Czech league before he came to us and basically all he did over there was run around and score,” said Jackson, a former NHL assistant coach and player. “That’s what it was all about. There was basically no defense.”