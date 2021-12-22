How are the Sabres impacted by the NHL withdrawing from the Olympics?

The National Hockey League confirmed Wednesday what became clear when Covid-19 caused dozens of games to be postponed and extended the holiday break.

The league, in agreement with its players' association, announced it officially withdrew from the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are scheduled from Feb. 4-20.

A three-week break was built into the NHL schedule after the league agreed in the summer of 2020 to have its players compete in the best-on-best tournament for the first time since 2014. However, growing concern surrounding the pandemic and a desire to finish an 82-game season on time led to the decision to back out ahead of the Jan. 10 deadline.

"Certainly, the players and hockey fans are quite disappointed," NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr said in a statement. "But playing a full 82-game season this year, something the pandemic has prevented us from doing since the 2018-19 season, is very important. We expect that NHL players will return to the Olympics in 2026.​”

Q: Which Sabres were in contention to represent their respective home countries at the Winter Olympics?