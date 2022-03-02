Hot opponent, full crowd will be daunting tasks for Sabres vs. Leafs

"It's great. Any time you play in front of a full building, it's a better experience for sure," said Sabres winger Kyle Okposo. "It's a better atmosphere for us. It gives everybody more energy, not just them. They're going to feed off their crowd and we're going to have to do a better job weathering that."

This is the first of three Buffalo-Toronto meetings the rest of the season. The next is March 13 outdoors at Tim Horton's Field in Hamilton for the NHL Heritage Classic. The teams meet here again on April 11. The lone matchup to date was Toronto's 5-4 win Nov. 13 in KeyBank Center, a victory secured on defenseman Morgan Rielly's goal with 11 seconds left.

The Leafs' last seven home games have been in front of limited crowds. They played in front of no fans for two games, were limited to 500 for two others and played in front of half capacity for their last three. They had 9,410 in the house for last Wednesday's 3-1 win over Minnesota.

"It's everything," Leafs standout Mitch Marner said today of a full house. "It's the feel, the noise, the sights (of fans in Leafs sweaters). Just nice that you don't see many empty seats."