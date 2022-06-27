 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hockey Hall of Fame announces class, Alexander Mogilny passed over again

  Updated
mogilny

Former Buffalo Sabres winger Alexander Mogilny scored a franchise-record 76 goals in the 1992-93 season. (Buffalo News file photo)
Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Daniel Alfredsson have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Goaltender Roberto Luongo, Finnish women’s star Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie were also selected Monday to be inducted in November.

The Sedins and Luongo are being inducted in their first year of eligibility. Alfredsson made it in his sixth year.

Alexander Mogilny and Jen Botterill were passed over for another year.

Alfredsson won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year and was the face of the franchise for the Ottawa Senators for almost two decades. He helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and spent 17 years of his 18-year career in Ottawa.

Each of the Sedins won the Art Ross Trophy for leading the NHL in scoring, and Henrik won the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2010. Luongo is fourth in league history in victories.

Sallinen starred for Finland through bronze medals at the 1998 and 2008 Olympics and was part of several world championship teams in between.

Mogilny was one of three former Sabres who continues to fall short in Hall balloting. Mogilny, whose 76-goal season in 1992-93 remains a franchise record and the most in NHL history by a Russian player, cracked the 500-goal mark for his career counting playoffs and won a Stanley Cup for New Jersey in 2000. 

Former Sabres goalie Tom Barrasso, who won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, and ex-Buffalo center Pierre Turgeon were not chosen for induction either.

Barrasso went from high school hockey to the NHL after being taken No. 5 overall by the Sabres in 1983 and won the Calder and Vezina Trophies as an 18-year-old rookie. He has 369 wins, including 124 in his six years with the Sabres. Turgeon, the No. 1 overall pick in 1987, had 515 goals and 1,327 points over 19 seasons with six teams. He had three 30-goal seasons with the Sabres before he was traded to the New York Islanders in 1991 as part of the trade for Pat LaFontaine.

The Hall does not release its voting totals for induction and, in fact, does not even indicate if a player is nominated for discussion. 

Here are a number of reactions on social media to Mogilny's exclusion. 

News Sports Writer Mike Harrington contributed to this report.

