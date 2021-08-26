Hockey community rallies around former Beauts player Jordan Ott in bout with breast cancer

Friends and family of former Buffalo Beauts player Jordan Ott are rallying to support the 25-year-old in her bout with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, a form of breast cancer.

Natalie Wasielewski, a teammate of Ott’s at SUNY Potsdam, organized a GoFundMe fundraising page that, as of Thursday afternoon, had raised more than $21,000 to help cover medical expenses accrued through chemotherapy treatments. According to the page, Ott will eventually have to undergo surgery.

Ott appeared in seven games with the NWHL’s Beauts during the 2017-18 season. She recorded two assists and contributed to the club’s run to the Isobel Cup Final. A native of the Rochester area, Ott has spent the past 15 months as head women’s hockey coach at Division III King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

"The support and love I have been shown over the past few weeks, especially the past 24 hours, has been absolutely incredible and means the world to me," Ott said in a statement sent to The Buffalo News. "As I have grown up, sports have always been the main source of friendships and relationships I’ve built that have withstood time and distance. I have been in touch with so many people from my past over the past few days that has really brought back positive memories and has given me so much hope moving forward.