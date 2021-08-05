History with coach Don Granato led Vinnie Hinostroza to sign with Sabres

Although Hinostroza totaled only seven goals and 25 points while averaging 13:49 of ice time across 50 games, the encouraging season under Granato’s watch preceded a career-best 16-goal year with the Arizona Coyotes in 2018-19. And while Hinostroza will likely experience some difficult nights by joining a rebuild in Buffalo, his respect for Granato, combined with a stylistic fit, led him to take the leap of faith.

“The way the team is going and the way they want to play, I think I fit perfectly there. Hard working, relentless with some speed,” said Hinostroza. “With him as a head coach, you’re always going to have transparency where you know what he wants from you and if you’re not doing something right, he’s going to tell you. There’s never going to be that gray area where you’re wondering what did I not do or what could I do better. He’s always going to tell you and try to help you be the best player you can because ultimately, if everyone is the best player they can be, the team is going to have success.”