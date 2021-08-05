History with coach Don Granato led Vinnie Hinostroza to sign with Sabres

Back in October 2020, when the NHL faced an uncertain path to playing and cash-strapped teams were seeking cost-effective options in free agency, Vinnie Hinostroza chose the Florida Panthers on a one-year contract.
Hinostroza, a 5-foot-9, fast, relentless winger, viewed the change as a chance to carve out a role on a playoff contender under his former coach, Joel Quenneville. The opportunity never materialized, as Hinostroza was buried on the Panthers’ depth chart.
On the nine occasions Hinostroza cracked Florida's lineup, the 27-year-old received little ice time. He sought clarity from the coaching staff, only to receive no answers. It wasn’t until Hinostroza was traded back to the Chicago Blackhawks in April that he was able to remind the league why he’s an effective middle-six forward, as he totaled four goals and 12 points over the final 17 games of the season.
“Going to Chicago, I had a bit more opportunity and I was just able to go out there and play and have fun,” Hinostroza explained.
So, when the time came for Hinostroza to weigh his options at the start of free agency on July 28, a 40-minute phone call with one of his former assistant coaches in Chicago, Don Granato, swayed him to sign a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres.
It was under Granato’s watch in Chicago during the 2017-18 season that Hinostroza totaled a career-best 6.4 goals above replacement, an Evolving-Hockey metric that measures a player’s overall contributions to his team. Hinostroza played up and down the Blackhawks’ lineup, but the bulk of his 5-on-5 ice time came alongside Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad.
Although Hinostroza totaled only seven goals and 25 points while averaging 13:49 of ice time across 50 games, the encouraging season under Granato’s watch preceded a career-best 16-goal year with the Arizona Coyotes in 2018-19. And while Hinostroza will likely experience some difficult nights by joining a rebuild in Buffalo, his respect for Granato, combined with a stylistic fit, led him to take the leap of faith.
“The way the team is going and the way they want to play, I think I fit perfectly there. Hard working, relentless with some speed,” said Hinostroza. “With him as a head coach, you’re always going to have transparency where you know what he wants from you and if you’re not doing something right, he’s going to tell you. There’s never going to be that gray area where you’re wondering what did I not do or what could I do better. He’s always going to tell you and try to help you be the best player you can because ultimately, if everyone is the best player they can be, the team is going to have success.”
Like most NHLers, Hinostroza is a self-described hockey fan, and he’s kept a close eye on the wave of young talent reaching the league, some of whom are now his teammates in Buffalo. But Hinostroza wanted to learn more about the culture in the dressing room and the players he’ll be skating alongside in training camp next month.
Though Granato could brief his former player on the plan to build around the young core, Hinostroza also phoned a friend: his new Sabres teammate, Anders Bjork, a 25-year-old winger who was a linemate of Hinsotroza’s at Notre Dame in 2014-15.
Bjork, who was acquired by Buffalo from Boston in the Taylor Hall trade, totaled three goals and six points in 15 games with the Sabres last season. He could speak to Granato’s preferred style of play, the environment in the dressing room and the talent on the roster. A scouting report was necessary because the roster received a significant makeover with the departures of Sam Reinhart, Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe, Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton. Jack Eichel, the Sabres’ three-year captain and top-line center, is expected to be the next to leave Buffalo.
Instead, Hinostroza will be teammates with Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Asplund and Tage Thompson, among others. None are older than 23.
“I’m super excited,” said Hinostroza. “Obviously, I’m at that age where I’m 27, so I’m not a young guy and I’m not an old guy. Kind of the ups and downs of my career is something nice to have with all these young guys in Buffalo. I’m going to look to try to have a secondary leadership role and help out as much as I can and be there for these guys, too, because you’re always that young guy at one point and it’s tough when people aren’t on your side.”
Unlike with Florida, Hinostroza will receive consistent minutes in Buffalo. His speed will be a weapon on the Sabres’ penalty kill, a significant area of need as, among the team’s top-seven players in shorthanded ice time last season, only Jacob Bryson and Cody Eakin are expected to return in 2021-22.
Hinostroza has logged ice time on the power play in the past, but he makes a bigger impact in 5-on-5 situations. Among his 38 career-goals in six NHL seasons, only four were on the man advantage. Hinostroza hasn’t always been buoyed by an elite supporting cast, either. His top linemates at 5-on-5 during his career offensive year with Arizona: Brad Richardson and Michael Grabner, are both effective bottom-six role players.
Hinostroza’s ability to play up or down the lineup will give Granato options when the season starts Oct. 14. The combination of top-end speed and tenacity on the forecheck could work well with every center on this roster, including Cozens and Mittelstadt.
And while usage can change throughout a season, the certainty in the coach’s office is what mattered more to Hinostroza when deciding what’s next.
“Being in Chicago, (Granato) was obviously an assistant coach, so he was kind of second in command where he’s getting the orders and he’s telling you what he’s hearing from the top or the head coach,” said Hinostroza. “Him having all the power is a bit different and it’s something that’s really fun and exciting because he’s such a good coach and he really cares about each player that he has.
"If you’re not playing your best, you always want a coach who’s going to tell you how to get back out there and get in the positions you want to be in. Talking to him, it sounds like that’s something he’s willing to do with every player and that’s something that a team needs in today’s NHL. I think that’s going to help the team be that much better.”