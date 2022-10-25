Hinostroza

Just In
The Sabres trounced the sprialing Vancouver Canucks and received good news about injured defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who left the game with an injury.
During a game in which the Buffalo Sabres’ evolution into a dangerous offensive team was on full display against one of the NHL's best, it was fitting that Rasmus Dahlin was at the center of their 6-3 victory over the previously undefeated Calgary Flames.
Eric Comrie made a career-high 46 saves to help the Sabres hold on for a 4-2 win over the Oilers in Edmonton.
The hockey life is the norm for the Anderson family, but Craig's decision to return for a 20th NHL season required sacrifice.
The Sabres anticipated Peterka would make the successful transition from the American Hockey League to the NHL. However, no one anticipated the immediate impact Peterka would have on the youngest team in the league.
The retro jerseys will be worn starting next month, including a game between the Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins in KeyBank Center on Nov. 2.
The Sabres needed reinforcements ahead of their game Saturday against the Canucks after losing Henri Jokiharju and Ilya Lyubushkin to injuries in separate games.
Rasmus Dahlin wasn’t satisfied with three goals in three games to start his fifth season with the Buffalo Sabres.
Lyubushkin, who wasn’t on the ice for practice Wednesday, received good news through medical testing, said Sabres coach Don Granato, and is considered day to day. If Lyubushkin isn’t available Thursday night against the Calgary Flames, defenseman Casey Fitzgerald will draw into the lineup.
“You learn a lot your first year, and, obviously, getting traded, there’s a big adjustment, as well,” Krebs said. “For me, this year, I wanted to come with a sense of calm."