NASHVILLE – Each hurdle the Buffalo Sabres must overcome to snap a 12-year playoff drought became clearer Tuesday with the NHL releasing its complete schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The Sabres will open their season at home in KeyBank Center on Oct. 12 against the New York Rangers, then hit the road for the first time to face the New York Islanders only two days later. The longest home stand in Buffalo will be Jan. 9-20 with games against the Seattle Kraken, Ottawa Senators, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Buffalo’s November slate features 10 road games and its regular-season finale is in Tampa Bay against the Lightning on April 15.

Here are some highlights of the Sabres' 41-game home schedule, including rivalries and division matchups:

Rivalries

Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights at home March 2: This isn’t a regional rivalry. The Golden Knights didn’t exist seven years ago. But this is going to be a contentious, must-see matchup if Eichel is playing for the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Sabres will be prepared for a different version of Eichel than the one who returned for the first time in 2022. He had a hat trick in the third period of a 7-4 win over the Sabres in KeyBank Center on Nov. 10, then reached another level during the playoffs when he was a legitimate candidate for the Conn Smythe Trophy. Eichel is going to want to pile it on Buffalo. It’s inevitable that fans will boo him each time he touches the puck. This will be another intense atmosphere.

Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 21 and March 30: This is the first time in four years that Toronto has played multiple road games in Buffalo in the same season because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Heritage Classic in 2021-22. More consistent play against division opponents is one of the next steps for the Sabres toward their goal of reaching the playoffs. They have fared well against the Maple Leafs the past two seasons with a 4-3 record, but it’s too soon to say what the challenge will look like with a Toronto team that has a new general manager and might make some significant roster moves in the coming days.

Division matchups

Boston Bruins on Nov. 14 and Dec. 27: Every team in the NHL will have the Bruins circled on the calendar because of their historic 135-point season. For the Sabres, they will face their former starting goalie, Linus Ullmark, unless the Vezina Trophy winner is dealt by Boston this summer. It’s too soon to know if Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are going to be back. If both leave, the Bruins could make some significant moves via trade or free agency. Regardless of the personnel, the Sabres will face a motivated, playoff-tested opponent that’s out to prove that it learned from its first-round exit.

Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 5 and March 12: This is one of the teams that wants to pass the Sabres in the Atlantic Division standings. The Red Wings have money to spend, assets to trade and a general manager who might be running short on patience. They are going to be attached to the top available players this summer, including goalie Connor Hellebuyck and winger Alex DeBrincat. Detroit looked overwhelmed each time it played Buffalo last season. Will it improve enough on defense and in goal to stop the Sabres?

Florida Panthers on Feb. 15: These two are bound to play some highly entertaining games in the years to come. We saw in April how the Sabres learned from previous games against the Panthers. They defended better. Devon Levi was solid in goal during that 2-1 loss in Florida on April 4 that forced Buffalo to overcome a deficit to try to snap the playoff drought during the final weeks of the season. The Panthers are expected to make some changes to strengthen their blue line after the loss in the Stanley Cup final. This is an opponent that Buffalo must be better against.

Ottawa Senators on Jan. 11 and March 27: Forget about all the handshakes in the home finale when the Senators gave Craig Anderson a proper sendoff following the Sabres’ overtime win. Buffalo and Ottawa don’t like each other. Brady Tkcahuk went out of his way at the NHL All-Star Game’s media day in February to mention that he never forgot Rasmus Dahlin spraying ice all over his Senators teammate, Josh Norris. It’s a challenging matchup for the Sabres. The Senators play a physical brand of hockey. They are going to simplify and forecheck, following the lead of Tkachuk. There might be changes in management and on the coaching staff following the team’s sale this summer, but you should expect these to be intense games.

Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17 and Jan. 20: The last meeting between the Lightning and Sabres went so poorly for Tampa Bay that coach John Cooper benched Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov in the third period of a 5-3 loss to Buffalo. Riley Stillman fought Tanner Jeannot. The Sabres scored five consecutive goals after falling behind 1-0. They are 3-9-2 in their last 14 games against the Lighting dating to November 2018.

Players to watch

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on March 9: McDavid is always appointment viewing, and he’s finally surrounded by a solid supporting cast. The Sabres won in Edmonton early last season, then lost 3-2 in March with McDavid scoring the winning goal in the third period. McDavid has six goals and 14 points in 13 career games against Buffalo. Will the Sabres be able to slow him down? Oh, and they will also have to deal with Leon Draisaitl, who has 102 goals over the past two regular seasons.

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 17: The Blackhawks won’t have much of a supporting cast around the expected No. 1 draft pick. They will likely acquire bloated contracts to try to reach the salary-cap floor until it’s time to add around Bedard and others. And as bad as Chicago might be again next season, the Blackhawks should produce some entertaining moments with Bedard. The hype is immense. Sabres fans will buy tickets to watch a young center who is being compared to McDavid.

Familiar face

Lindy Ruff and the New Jersey Devils on March 29: These are going to be fun games. Both teams are very fast and skilled. They are deep down the middle with talented defensemen and young prospects who will tantalize while transitioning to the NHL. Remember, the Sabres’ loss in New Jersey in April officially knocked them out of playoff contention. They will be determined to have a better performance against a Devils team that will be picked by some to make a deep playoff run next spring.