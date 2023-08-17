The Western New York community and the hockey world took to social media late Thursday night to mourn the passing of iconic Buffalo Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret.
Here is a sampling of early reaction:
How do you explain what Rick Jeanneret meant to Buffalo or Sabres fans? You can’t, you just can’t. He was bigger than a team or a franchise or a city. He was all of us.💙💛🦬 #RIPRJ pic.twitter.com/rkWKgwgQZ9— Amanda Massare (@AmandaMassare) August 18, 2023
#Buffalo and #RJ proved a perfect fit for one another. His imprint on the city and the #Sabres organization will always be. A father to a friend, a friend to so many, and a part of countless others' lives. RJ was & will always be an inspiration to originality and creativity. pic.twitter.com/bR9oJSUuke— Dan Dunleavy (@Dan_Dunleavy) August 18, 2023
People are also reading…
RIP Rick Jennerette 😢 Voice of the Sabres.Topshelf. Where mama hides thel cookies Soar to the highest shelf 💔— L Culver Sherk mafia (@LacsherkLori) August 18, 2023
Heartbroken to learn Rick Jeanneret passed away today. His banner raising at KeyBank Center was so beautiful to witness and showed, once again, what a legend he is to the Sabres organization, its fans and the entire hockey community.Everyone la-la-la-loved RJ 💙— Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) August 18, 2023
I’m sad.. I’m crying…RIP RJ I ❤️ u. We all love ❤️ u #Sabres #Mayday #LalaLafontaine #Legend— Matthew Barnaby (@MattBarnaby3636) August 18, 2023
I consider myself blessed to have worked with RJ. He was funny. He was generous. He was a master at his craft. My condolences to his family. RIP RJ. https://t.co/IejQL9XGZS— Kevin Sylvester (@kevsylvester) August 18, 2023
Waking up to this news is 😢💔. RJ was one of the best to ever paint a picture with his words and voice. Another part of my childhood has left us. Im sue he's havin a drink with Van Miller in a radio booth overlooking all of us. RIP Rick Jeanneret. pic.twitter.com/U5ZLnaQcb5— T.Fuller1 (@T_Fuller1) August 18, 2023
I use to love mimicking Rick’s elongated “Top shelf where mama hides the cookies!” as a kid but the one that still brings tears to my eyes is from the ‘06 season: “Now do you believe?”Hard to believe we’ll never hear those calls again.— Leigh Giangreco (@LeighGiangreco) August 18, 2023
Whenever someone asked me growing up which Buffalo Sabre I would want to meet. My answer was always Rick Jeanneret. RIP to the legend.— Rene'e C. Polka (@rpolka24) August 18, 2023
I had the great fortune of doing an internship, seated next to Rick Jeanneret in the broadcast booth for a season in the mid 1980’s. An incredible experience that helped me in my pursuit of a career in sports. Thank you and rest in peace RJ.— Mike Buczkowski (@Mike_Buczkowski) August 18, 2023
Such a good human and the best play by play announcer there ever was. Forever a legend. You are already missed RJ 💙💛#RJ @BuffaloSabres— Jay McKee (@JayMcKee74) August 18, 2023
So glad they had that retirement night for Rick so he could feel all the love from fans and truly understand how much he meant to anyone whoever rooted for this franchise.— Howard Simon (@hsimon62) August 18, 2023
The iconic voice of the Sabres - Rick Jeanneret - has passed away at the age of 81.I’ve said it before, but I knew I was truly part of Sabres media when in the press box, Jeanneret called me by name and asked about my kids.RIP 🙏— Greg Vorse (@GregVorse) August 18, 2023
Rick Jeanneret was honest to God my favorite TV sportscaster of my lifetime, any sport. Obviously I'm biased because we got to see and hear him so much in Buffalo but man--this guy was a larger than life icon to this city. RIP to the (and I don't use this term often) GOAT https://t.co/nF7TjEMI06— Patrick Moran (Talking Buffalo) (@PatrickMoranTB) August 18, 2023
No matter the score, Rick Jeanneret brought every game to life with his energy, enthusiasm, and description. He was the reason so many listened. He was the reason I and others wanted to do this for a living. His calls will live forever. Thank you for the memories, RJ. ⚔️ 💙💛💔— Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 18, 2023
Getting to know Rick Jeanneret was something I’ll never forget from my 10 years with the Sabres. So humble and so genuine. An absolute icon.— Kevin Snow (@kwsnow) August 18, 2023
so many great things about RJ, but one thing you won’t find with many team broadcasters is that the players loved him. All of them. There will never be another RJ, not just because of his catch phrases or enthusiasm, but because the entire team, alumni and city loved him. #RIP— Joe (@BuffaloWins) August 18, 2023
I feel terrible for all my die hard Sabres people. I didn’t have the chance to experience RJ the way you all did, but the outpouring at his retirement night made the love for him palpable RIP Rick 🙏 https://t.co/gsbTGXyO2Y— Greg Cover 1 🏈 (@GregTompsett) August 18, 2023