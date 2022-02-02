Hayley Scamurra's Olympic dream becoming a reality in Beijing

Drafted 10th overall by the Beauts in 2016, Scamurra was named the NWHL rookie of the year in 2018 and led the league in points with 20 in 16 games the following season. While Scamurra is no longer playing professionally in Buffalo, she’s still active in the hockey community by coaching learn-to-play clinics. She also trains in Western New York year-round. When the Covid-19 pandemic gave Scamurra few options for on-ice training, she skated with the Buffalo Junior Sabres and traveled to Rochester for regular skill sessions.

“I think it’s easy to kind of say the bigger names in hockey,” said Maddie Elia, a Lewiston native and fellow Nichols School alum who was Scamurra’s teammate with the Beauts. “But to have someone who kids can physically see in Buffalo, and you can see her at the rink, and someone that went to a local school. I think that has way more of an impact because you’re seeing what you want to be right in front of your eyes, rather than just reading about it or watching on TV. So Hayley’s kind of living proof that little girl from Buffalo can pretty much do whatever she wants, if she puts her mind to it.”