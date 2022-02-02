Hayley Scamurra's Olympic dream becoming a reality in Beijing

Hayley Scamurra, 27, an alumnus of the Nichols School, will take the ice with the United States’ women’s hockey team for its opening game of the Winter Olympics against Finland at 8:10 a.m.
Scamurra, 26, is among eight first-timers on the team that includes four-time Olympian Hilary Knight and three-time Olympians Brianna Decker, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Amanda Kessel and defenseman Lee Stecklein.
Scamurra, a forward, has been an active member of Team USA since 2019, when she helped the country win its fifth consecutive gold medal at the IIHF World Championships. The women’s hockey portion of the Winter Olympics runs from Feb. 3 through Feb. 17. All games, aside from the final, will be broadcast on USA Network. The gold-medal game will be on NBC.
“I knew that was the height of women’s hockey,” Scamurra told The Buffalo News during a phone interview in the summer. “There was no professional league to look up to, but the Olympians were our pro hockey, our NHL. It’s a dream come true. It’s pretty unbelievable.”
Unlike many of her teammates, Scamurra took a different path to the game’s biggest stage. It wasn’t until her prolific seasons with the Buffalo Beauts that Scamurra earned an opportunity to attend a USA Hockey camp.
Scamurra, 26, will represent the United States and Buffalo at the IIHF Women's World Championship in Calgary beginning Friday.
Scamurra quickly established herself as a reliable forward alongside some of the best players in the world. Since leaving the Beauts in 2019, Scamurra has played in exhibition games for Team USA and attends showcase events to promote women’s hockey through the Professional Women’s Hockey Association.
Her ascent wasn’t as rapid as it may seem, though. Scamurra had an outstanding career at Northeastern University, totaling 39 goals and 111 points in 123 games. She earned the Hockey East's top rookie honors as a freshman and was named the conference's best defensive forward for 2016-17.
Drafted 10th overall by the Beauts in 2016, Scamurra was named the NWHL rookie of the year in 2018 and led the league in points with 20 in 16 games the following season. While Scamurra is no longer playing professionally in Buffalo, she’s still active in the hockey community by coaching learn-to-play clinics. She also trains in Western New York year-round. When the Covid-19 pandemic gave Scamurra few options for on-ice training, she skated with the Buffalo Junior Sabres and traveled to Rochester for regular skill sessions.
“I think it’s easy to kind of say the bigger names in hockey,” said Maddie Elia, a Lewiston native and fellow Nichols School alum who was Scamurra’s teammate with the Beauts. “But to have someone who kids can physically see in Buffalo, and you can see her at the rink, and someone that went to a local school. I think that has way more of an impact because you’re seeing what you want to be right in front of your eyes, rather than just reading about it or watching on TV. So Hayley’s kind of living proof that little girl from Buffalo can pretty much do whatever she wants, if she puts her mind to it.”
Scamurra is following in the footsteps of Emily Matheson (Pfalzer), a Getzville native who won gold at the Winter Olympics in 2018. Matheson, who was part of Team USA as a teenager, also won gold medals at the world championships and under-18 world championships.
Scamurra, a 2013 Nichols School graduate, was among 27 players invited to be part of the U.S. Women’s National Team Residency Program that begins in October in Blaine, Minn.
There also are several Sabres connections at the Winter Olympics. Here's a look:
Owen Power, defenseman, Canada: Drafted first overall by the Sabres in July, Power will play in every situation on the blue line for Canada. The 19-year-old won silver at the world championships in 2021 and played in two games at the world juniors in December before the tournament was canceled. Power has three goals and 23 points in 26 games as a sophomore at the University of Michigan. He’s expected to join the Sabres at the end of his college season.
Devon Levi, goalie, Canada: Acquired as part of the trade that sent Sam Reinhart to Florida, Levi has emerged as one of the top goaltending prospects in hockey. The 20-year-old has a 1.55 goals-against average, .948 save percentage and nine shutouts in 24 games as a sophomore at Northeastern. He’s competing to be Canada’s starting goalie for the tournament. Levi has yet to sign an entry-level contract with Buffalo.
Eric Staal, center, Canada: Staal was waiting on an NHL opportunity when the Olympic invite arrived. He played in 32 games for the Sabres last season before he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens. Staal had three goals and 10 points in Buffalo, but his impact off the ice, particularly on Dylan Cozens, was immeasurable. The 37-year-old will captain Canada at the tournament.
Dominik Kahun, forward, Germany: The Sabres let Kahun walk as a free agent in the fall of 2020, leading some fans to wonder what could have been. Kahun, 26, played only six games with Buffalo after arriving in a trade from Pittsburgh in 2020, totaling two goals and four points. But he had a disappointing 2020-21 season with Edmonton and currently plays professionally in Switzerland.
Scamurra, a 2013 Nichols School grad, is among 17 players from the 2019 team that won the gold medal at the world championships who will return.
Tobias Rieder, winger, Germany: A veteran forward brought to Buffalo by Ralph Krueger, Rieder was a depth forward and penalty-killer for the Sabres last season. His inconsistent play led him to be a healthy scratch after Krueger’s firing in March, and he finished the season with five goals and seven points in 49 games. Rieder, 29, is playing in Sweden this season.
Mikhail Grigorenko, center, Russia: The 27-year-old played 68 games for the Sabres after being drafted 12th overall in 2012. Grigorenko totaled only six goals and 14 points during that span. He’s playing in Russia for the Kontinental Hockey League’s CSKA Moskva.
Vladimir Sobotka, forward, Czechia: Sobotka hasn’t played in the NHL since he suffered a season-ending knee injury while with the Sabres in Sweden in November 2019. The 34-year-old had six goals in 85 games after arriving from St. Louis in the Ryan O’Reilly trade. He’s played the past two seasons in Czech Republic for HC Sparta Praha.
Michael Frolik, winger, Czechia: One of former Sabres general manager Jason Botterill’s worst acquisitions, Frolik was acquired for a fourth-round draft pick ahead of the trade deadline in 2020 and proceeded to score only one goal, an empty-netter, in 33 games. He played his way out of the NHL, and this is his first season with Lausanne HC in Switzerland.