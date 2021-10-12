Hardened by early NHL struggles, Casey Mittelstadt in line to lead Sabres

“Shooting in the NHL, you have these guys that come in and they’re just shooters,” Granato said. “They love to shoot the puck. And then you have the creative kind that are goal scorers all the way up as well, but they don’t shoot as much or they don’t focus on shots as much or taking it to the net. And I think that’s where Casey’s really progressed. A lot of time, you come up and your shot is not beating goaltenders. I mean, you are at the NHL level, you weren’t before. And so until you improve your shot and velocity and everything else, even though you were a goal scorer at a previous level, you’re not getting the reward for it, so you sometimes lean to more playmaking.