Hamburg's Quentin Musty to go No. 1 to Sudbury Wolves in OHL draft

Other elite players to hear their name called at No. 1 in the OHL draft: Connor McDavid, John Tavares, Aaron Ekblad, Steven Stamkos and Ryan O’Reilly.

“It means a lot just being in the same category as some players like McDavid, Stamkos, all of them,” Musty said. “And just being one step closer to reaching my overall dream feels good.”

Musty’s hockey dream, much like many in western New York, began at a young age. His parents, Mike and Missy, took him to Sabres games. Musty watched closely as South Buffalo native Patrick Kane was amid his run of three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Musty's talents then allowed him to play with top area players at LECOM Harborcenter, where he was coached by former Sabres Pat Kaleta and Brian Gionta. Even at 12 years old, Musty was bigger and taller than most of his competition.

Kalenta and Gionta could have let Musty take over games using his raw talent, but doing so would have likely caused him to form bad habits. Instead, the former NHLers provided Musty with structure and taught him how to use his talent to excel in a team game.