 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hamburg's Quentin Musty one of four Jr. Sabres alums named to USA Hlinka Gretzky Cup team

  • Updated
  • 0
Quentin Musty (copy)

Quentin Musty played three years with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.

 Submitted Photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Winger Quentin Musty, the Hamburg native expected to be a high pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is one of four alumni of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres who have been named to the Team USA roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup to be held July 31-Aug. 6 in Red Deer, Alberta.

Joining Musty are forward Ryan Smith of North Tonawanda, a University of Massachusetts commit; and defensemen Gavin McCarthy of Clarence Center (Boston University) and Charlie Kinsman of Orchard Park (Vermont). The team was chosen after last week's USA Hockey BioSteel Boys Select 17 Player Development Camp at the Northtown Center in Amherst.

The 6-foot-2 Musty had 12 goals and 19 assists in 50 games for Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League in his first junior season after the Wolves made him the No. 1 pick in the OHL Draft in June, 2021.

In other Jr. Sabres alumni news, the Dallas Stars have re-signed Youngstown native Joe Cecconi to a one-year, two-way contract. The 25-year-old defenseman has played parts of the last four years with the AHL's Texas Stars. He had one goal and 15 assists in 65 games last season.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Hockey Hall of Fame announces class, Alexander Mogilny passed over again

Hockey Hall of Fame announces class, Alexander Mogilny passed over again

Alexander Mogilny was one of three former Sabres who continues to fall short in Hall balloting. Mogilny, whose 76-goal season in 1992-93 remains a franchise record and the most in NHL history by a Russian player, cracked the 500-goal mark for his career counting playoffs and won a Stanley Cup for New Jersey in 2000. 

Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal

Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal

The Sabres still have to add to their defense and forward group, including deciding what to do with Victor Olofsson. The restricted free agent winger could be looking at an arbitration award and/or a bridge deal that could take him close to $5 million a year. On a short-term basis with all this cap room, no reason not to pay him for now and then see if you're going to keep him or include him in any NHL-level deals.

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends 12 players and coaches for mass brawl between Mariners and Angels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News