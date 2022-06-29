Hamburg's Quentin Musty one of four Jr. Sabres alums named to USA Hlinka Gretzky Cup team

Winger Quentin Musty, the Hamburg native expected to be a high pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is one of four alumni of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres who have been named to the Team USA roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup to be held July 31-Aug. 6 in Red Deer, Alberta.
Joining Musty are forward Ryan Smith of North Tonawanda, a University of Massachusetts commit; and defensemen Gavin McCarthy of Clarence Center (Boston University) and Charlie Kinsman of Orchard Park (Vermont). The team was chosen after last week's USA Hockey BioSteel Boys Select 17 Player Development Camp at the Northtown Center in Amherst.
The 6-foot-2 Musty had 12 goals and 19 assists in 50 games for Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League in his first junior season after the Wolves made him the No. 1 pick in the OHL Draft in June, 2021.
In other Jr. Sabres alumni news, the Dallas Stars have re-signed Youngstown native Joe Cecconi to a one-year, two-way contract. The 25-year-old defenseman has played parts of the last four years with the AHL's Texas Stars. He had one goal and 15 assists in 65 games last season.