Quentin Musty used his final game at the World Junior Summer Showcase to show why he should be on Team USA’s roster later this year.

Musty, a Hamburg native drafted 26th overall by the San Jose Sharks in June, scored the game-winning goal with 1.8 seconds left in regulation Friday to send Team USA Blue to a come-from-behind, 5-4 win over Sweden in Plymouth, Mich. Team USA Blue rallied from a 4-1 deficit by scoring twice in the second and third periods.

Musty, an 18-year-old winger, applied pressure on a Swedish player to cause a turnover, then skated to the front of the net and scored when defenseman Eric Pohlkamp fired the puck toward the crease. The goal was Musty’s only point in four games at the event, which is used by the three participating countries to determine their respective rosters for the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Sabres prospect Anton Wahlberg was part of Sweden’s roster this week and compiled two goals in four games to continue his ascent. He was a second-round draft pick of the Sabres, 39th overall, at the most recent NHL draft in Nashville. The 6-foot-3 forward spent most of his time at center this week but skated on the wing in the finale. He signed an entry-level contract with Buffalo last month and plans to spend one more season in Sweden’s top professional league.

The clutch goal was an important moment for Musty, as he tries to earn a spot on Team USA’s roster for the IIHF World Championship when the Under-20 international tournament is held Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Musty, a 6-foot-2 winger, skated on a line Friday with fellow draft picks Charlie Stramel (Minnesota Wild) and Gavin Hayes (Chicago Blackhawks). Musty was used on a few different lines this week, skating next to James Hagens (2024 draft prospect) and Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets), as well as Sharks top draft choice Will Smith.

Musty will attend the Sharks’ training camp in September, but it’s likely he’ll play another season for Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League. Previously, Musty represented the U.S. at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer. He totaled 26 goals and 78 points in 53 games during his second season with the Sudbury Wolves in 2022-23, which helped the Buffalo Jr. Sabres alum become the first forward or skater from Western New York to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft since Patrick Kane in 2007.

The tournament continued Wahlberg’s rise from overlooked prospect to top player for Sweden. He wasn’t part of the country’s roster for an international tournament until last December, when he played in the World Junior A Challenge. Wahlberg, 18, then starred for Sweden at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship with three goals and six points in seven games. In between, he earned ice time with Malmo of the Swedish Hockey League and played a key role in the club avoiding relegation this spring. The Sabres signed Wahlberg to an entry-level contract last month, but he’s expected to play one more season in Sweden.

Anton Wahlberg's 'big, big step' in Sweden led the Sabres to try to swing a trade The Sabres tried and failed to trade back into the first round. They couldn’t package multiple picks to move higher in the second round, either. To their surprise, Wahlberg fell to them and became the 29th player drafted by Adams since he became general manager.

Sabres prospects Noah Ostlund (Sweden) and Topias Leinonen (Finland) were unable to participate in the summer showcase because of injury, though both remain candidates to play at world juniors. Ostlund signed an entry-level contract with Buffalo last summer and will play this season with Vaxjo of the Swedish Hockey League.