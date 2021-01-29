Hall, Eichel separated as Sabres search for balanced 5-on-5 scoring

This will be Hall’s first game against New Jersey, the team with which he won the Hart Trophy in 2018. He was on track for another strong year in 2018-19 before he was derailed by a knee injury and recovery prevented him from having a proper summer of training entering last season. Hall was then traded to the Arizona Coyotes in December 2019 and became an unrestricted free agent in October. It won’t be much of a reunion, though. The Devils have turned over much of their roster since Hall’s 93-point season led them to the playoffs in 2018.

“Obviously, winning MVP in ’18 was probably the pinnacle of my career so far, and I have a lot of people to thank for that,” Hall said. “New Jersey fans were great to me, and I have nothing but great things to say about the area and the team. Unfortunately, a lot of the guys that I played with over the years aren’t there anymore. … It was a fun time to play there. Unfortunately, my last two seasons weren’t the way that I wanted to be. I had a really good start to ’18-19 and got hurt, and then last year I was just coming back from an injury and I get traded 25 games in. A little bit of a tumultuous ending, but overall, I have great thoughts about New Jersey and my time there and what it was able to do for me as a player.”