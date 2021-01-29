Hall, Eichel separated as Sabres search for balanced 5-on-5 scoring

The initial pitch that lured Taylor Hall to Buffalo included Ralph Krueger’s vision of the former Hart Trophy winner joining forces with Sabres captain Jack Eichel.
With the team in search for 5-on-5 scoring, and Sam Reinhart day to day with an upper-body injury, Krueger has pivoted ahead of back-to-back games against the New Jersey Devils in a series that begins Saturday in KeyBank Center at 1 p.m.
Hall, whose seven points through eight games rank second on the Sabres, skated on a line in practice Friday with Eric Staal and Dylan Cozens. Eichel, meanwhile, took rushes with Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson, who filled in for Reinhart.
Reinhart will be evaluated before puck drop Saturday morning, but the Sabres are prepared to play without the four-time 20-goal scorer. The 25-year-old has not missed a game since the 2016-17 season and has six points through eight games.
Hall noted that Staal’s presence also influenced his decision to sign with the Sabres in October.
“He’s still got it,” Hall said of Staal. “He’s big, he’s lanky, he can move well out there and just a veteran guy that knows where to be. Knows where to put pucks for his linemates and I’m excited. Whether I’m playing with Jack or Eric, that was my thought coming into this year – there are two really good centermen to play with here and that can create matchup problems for other teams, hopefully. And with Sam maybe being out (Saturday), that’s where we’re at. We’re going to have to have some balance throughout the lineup and have guys contribute.”
Krueger moved Hall off the top line previously – including the third period of the Sabres’ 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday – when the offense lagged. The change may also benefit Hall, who has not recorded an even-strength point in five games. His only goal occurred on the power play.
Hall isn’t alone, though. The Sabres are tied for 16th in the National Hockey League in 5-on-5 scoring, as Buffalo has only two even-strength goals over the past three games. There are encouraging signs, most notably that the Sabres’ 23 high-danger scoring chances during that span rank 10th in the NHL, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.
Goalie Linus Ullmark and the power play have helped the Sabres secure points in five of their last six games.
The top line hasn’t been the issue. Among lines to play at least 60 minutes together this season, Hall, Eichel and Reinhart rank 11th in generating shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Evolving-Hockey. Krueger is searching for balance, though, and Eichel has chemistry with Olofsson stemming from their time skating together last season.
One possible downside to the shuffling is Hall was still getting used to playing with Eichel and Reinhart.
“I think more than anything, it’s been adjusting to different linemates or the overall atmosphere that we have here,” Hall said. “I think it’s been good. I thought my first six games, for me, personally, were really solid. The last two have slipped a little bit, but I feel comfortable enough that I can get to my game and help our team as much as I can.”
This will be Hall’s first game against New Jersey, the team with which he won the Hart Trophy in 2018. He was on track for another strong year in 2018-19 before he was derailed by a knee injury and recovery prevented him from having a proper summer of training entering last season. Hall was then traded to the Arizona Coyotes in December 2019 and became an unrestricted free agent in October. It won’t be much of a reunion, though. The Devils have turned over much of their roster since Hall’s 93-point season led them to the playoffs in 2018.
“Obviously, winning MVP in ’18 was probably the pinnacle of my career so far, and I have a lot of people to thank for that,” Hall said. “New Jersey fans were great to me, and I have nothing but great things to say about the area and the team. Unfortunately, a lot of the guys that I played with over the years aren’t there anymore. … It was a fun time to play there. Unfortunately, my last two seasons weren’t the way that I wanted to be. I had a really good start to ’18-19 and got hurt, and then last year I was just coming back from an injury and I get traded 25 games in. A little bit of a tumultuous ending, but overall, I have great thoughts about New Jersey and my time there and what it was able to do for me as a player.”
Local sporting good stores in Dylan Cozens' hometown of Whitehorse, Yukon, have sold out of Sabres merchandise. Kids around the city routinely wear Cozens’ jersey, and Sabres games are mandatory viewing there.
Jokiharju returns
Defenseman Henri Jokiharju is on track to return from his two-game absence. Jokiharju, 21, rejoined the Sabres for practice Friday and skated on a defense pair with Brandon Montour.
Jokiharju did not play in the two-game series against the New York Rangers because of an undisclosed injury. He has one goal with a minus-1 rating while averaging 17:17 of ice time across six games this season.
“Joki looks initially good,” Krueger said. “We’re testing him now, with the skate today. … He looked fresh, and my feeling is he was pain-free there.”
Quinn on the mend
Right wing Jack Quinn, the Sabres’ most recent first-round draft pick, is recovering from what Krueger described as a “very minor” upper-body injury. Quinn, 19, is currently on the team’s taxi squad, but he is expected to join the Rochester Americans when he is ready for game action.
“It’s been fantastic to have him here with us, he’s still with us, and just a real treat whenever you get to speak to him,” Krueger said of Quinn. “He’s got the eyes wide open; he’s taking on everything that’s going on around him here, and he’s learning and growing just by being here.”
Devils’ absences
Devils forward Travis Zajac will have to wait to play in his 1,000th career NHL game. Zajac, a 35-year-old center who has skated in 998 games, joined goalie MacKenzie Blackwood in Covid-19 protocol and won’t join the team for the trip to Buffalo this weekend.
With both unavailable, former Rochester Americans goalie Scott Wedgewood is expected to start one of the two games against the Sabres. Wedgewood, who played for the Amerks in 2018-19, has a .900 save percentage in four games with the Devils this season.
Amerks signings
The Amerks signed winger Remi Elie and defenseman Nicholas Welsh to American Hockey League contracts for the 2020-21 season.
Elie, 25, has spent parts of the past two seasons with the Amerks, totaling 16 goals and 11 assists in 59 games. A waiver claim by former General Manager Jason Botterill, Elie skated in 16 games with the Sabres in 2018-19.
Welsh, 23, attended the Sabres’ Prospects Challenge in 2018 and spent the past two seasons at Saint Mary’s University in Nova Scotia.