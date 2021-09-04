Greater Buffalo Sports HOF: Mike Robitaille struck a chord on Sabres games

This is part of a series on the Class of 2021 of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is Oct. 13 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. For tickets, visit buffalosportshalloffame.com.

Hockey fans who spent years reveling in Mike Robitaille's work on radio and television might find this nugget hard to believe: He's really no fan of public speaking.

When he agreed to speak at a news conference on behalf of the Class of 2021 for the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame earlier this summer, Robitaille confided he was painfully nervous about it.

As it turned out, the former Buffalo Sabres defenseman everyone calls "Roby" did just fine.

He said he was in awe of the honorees and all they've done for Western New York. And he paid particular tribute to the 1958 University at Buffalo football team, the school's iconic group that stood up for racial injustice and opted out of that year's Tangerine Bowl when two Black players were prevented from playing.

What has always been the key for Robitaille in his quarter-century on radio and TV? Talk to the people out there as though it's a one-on-one connection. Forget the camera. Just talk.