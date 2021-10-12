Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame: Ron Moscati photo inspired Sabres' French Connection statue

In an age of flashbulbs and film, there wasn’t another shot quite like it.

“Nobody had that picture,” Moscati said. “I watched and watched and watched for something that would be those three guys, who are faster than hell, and together, to be in rhythm. It was a beautiful picture. And then to top it off was the Montreal Canadien who was dragging up behind all of them.”

Moscati had honed his craft for 20 years to that point.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism photography from Kent State in 1954, a master’s degree in journalism from Syracuse in 1956 and began his career on the staff of his hometown Niagara Gazette. A year later, he joined the Courier-Express, where he remained until the publication closed in 1982. He continued for more than a decade with The News before retiring in 1994.

Moscati also served as the team photographer for the Sabres and Bisons.

Some of his most memorable images help tell the stories of O.J. Simpson breaking Jim Brown’s single-season NFL rushing record, the Sabres’ infamous fog game, the Miracle on Ice, the Bills’ four consecutive Super Bowl appearances and a young Tiger Woods at the Porter Cup in 1994.