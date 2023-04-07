Those who have been around Owen Power every day during his rookie season have a difficult time explaining how, at only 20 years old, he’s succeeded while carrying a heavy workload at a pressure-packed position like defense.

Jack Quinn, a fellow first-year player on the Buffalo Sabres, marveled over how Power handles the puck when chased by an opponent.

“I’m just so impressed every day with how good he is,” Quinn said following practice Friday. “He’s good at so many things. Honestly, he’s good at everything.”

Casey Mittelstadt shared his frustrating experience playing keep-away with Power before and after practice. There are few better ways to learn how to better protect the puck than to try to do it against a 6-foot-6 defenseman who skates the way Power does.

“It’s not fun for me,” Mittelstadt said, grinning while shaking his head. “It's crazy for someone to be that young and have that amount of poise and make the plays he does.”

Their experiences lining up against Power in practice and watching the 2021 first overall pick through his 74 games this season caused them to wonder why he’s been overlooked when broadcasters and writers predict who will be named the Calder Trophy winner as the NHL’s rookie of the year.

Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers, a teammate of Power’s at the University of Michigan, is the popular choice because of his 23 goals and 56 points, yet he doesn’t have the immense responsibility of Power, who’s totaled four goals and 34 points while receiving more even-strength ice time per game (20:41) than any rookie since the statistic was first tracked in the 1997-98 season.

Only four during that span have averaged more total ice time per game than his 23:34: Toby Enstrom, Ryan Whitney, Drew Doughty and Tyler Myers.

Sabres coach Don Granato framed the debate by posing one question ahead of their game Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes: if a rookie draft were to be held, who would be the preferred selection of the NHL’s 32 general managers?

"I think if you had an NHL Draft right now and you could only draft rookies, you could probably poll the general managers and I think that he would be picked No. 1 overall based on his season and what he's done," Granato said.

"Many of those awards, you just look right at the easy stat sheet, goals and assists. The minutes he plays against top teams and top players. Both defending and his offense is just the beginning. So, it would be an easy one for me. If I was drafting right now and you can only pick rookie players, he would be an easy pick for No. 1 overall.”

Anecdotal evidence and advanced statistics provide important context to the debate. Power is used in all situations, including penalty kill, and averages more than six minutes of ice time per game more than Beniers. The even-strength ice time for Power is only 1:12 per game less than San Jose’s Erik Karlsson, who leads the NHL, and in total, Power has skated 400 more minutes than Beniers at 5-on-5.

Granato doesn’t shelter his rookie defenseman, either.

Power has a plus-19 rating at 5-on-5 while receiving 34 more defensive-zone starts and 300 more minute of ice time than Ottawa rookie defenseman Jake Sanderson, who is also considered a Calder Trophy contender. Power has been on the ice for 86 goals for the Sabres, whereas the Senators have scored 40 with a minus-14 differential with Sanderson on the ice for 5-on-5 situations.

No rookie has been on the ice for more high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 than Power (316). He has been on the ice for 25-plus minutes in 22 games this season, while Sanderson has reached that mark only six times in 74 games.

“It’s huge to have their trust,” Power said. “Having confidence from the coaching staff, especially when you're so young, to kind of go out there and not be scared to make mistakes, it's been huge for me and a lot of guys in this room where we've been able to just go out there and play our game.”

According to Natural Stat Trick, Power leads all rookies with an on-ice expected goals mark of 69.23 compared to Sanderson (51.12) and Beniers (44.97). Power ranks first among all rookie defensemen with 25 even-strength points and, unlike Beniers, doesn’t receive top power-play time.

The Sabres use Power on their second unit because Rasmus Dahlin skates on the man-advantage with Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner. Still, Power has an impressive 37 points in 82 games since debuting with the Sabres in Toronto last April. He has six assists in his last five games – including three Thursday night in Detroit – and he’s been on the ice for a team-high 10 Sabres goals at 5-on-5 while they’ve gone 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

“It's been pretty special to watch him,” said Mittelstadt. “I think maybe sometimes he gets a little bit overlooked for the Calder just because he doesn't play top power play and misses out on those points. And obviously, we have Ras, and Ras is special as well. I think he may be missing some of the recognition just due to that because obviously that's a big producer for defensemen, especially with the weapons we have. He plays big minutes, plays against good players, penalty kill, power play. He does it all and he's young.”

A gifted skater, Power uses his agility to elude opponents who apply pressure when he has the puck. He’s become more comfortable using his creativity in the offensive zone to try to earn scoring opportunities for his teammates, as illustrated on Thompson’s goal Thursday night.

Power skated with the puck deep in the offensive zone along the left wall, circled back to the blue line to escape pressure and fired a turnaround pass to Mittelstadt, who set up Thompson’s 45th goal of the season for a 1-0 lead in Detroit. Power had three assists in the first 21:33 of regulation to become the first Sabres rookie defenseman with a trio of helpers in a game since Myers accomplished the feat in March 2010.

The composure is also shown in the defensive zone, where Power has made gradual progress since opening night. A perfectionist, he will always target defending as an area he must improve, but he’s handled top players well for most of the season, particularly in recent must-win games for the Sabres.

Granato theorized Friday that top players succeed at his stage of the season because of their ability to handle pressure. Some buckle and make mistakes with the game on the line. Those are situations in which Power thrives.

“Owen doesn't tighten up in pressure situations,” said Granato. “So, if the other guy does because it's more pressure, it's the clocks winding down and he flinches first, Owen's probably going to take advantage of that. And that's what great players do. … So, I do feel the biggest part of his game is, and why he's been able to play in the NHL at a very young age, is he doesn't feel pressure like other players do this. There's a lot of reasons for that. But that's the essence of it.”

Injury update

Nine players and two goalies did not practice Friday for what the Sabres called "maintenance," including Thompson, who skated 19:27 in the win at Detroit. Granato said Thompson did not have a setback but received a recovery day because of soreness related to the upper-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for three games.

"Now it's a situation where he's got to deal with it and he's going to fight through it," said Granato."

Rookie goalie Devon Levi didn't practice, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen appears to be in line to start Saturday against Carolina. Puck drop is 12:30 p.m.